Prescott boys basketball: Hamilton scores 37 in loss

“We had our opportunities to win the game,” head coach Nick Johnson said. “We had too many costly mistakes, breakdowns defensively and missed free throws were the difference.”

Johnson said Owen Hamilton dominated once again. The senior scored 23 of his 37 points in the second half.

For Prescott, though, it was a case of too little too late against GET.

Johnson said that if the team played as well in the first half as it did in the second half the Cardinals would have won the game.

The biggest difference was on the defensive end, an issue Johnson has mentioned following most games this season.

“We played a lot better defense (in the second half),” Hamilton said. “We got more stops (in the second half) and then took advantage of what their defense gave us.”

The Cardinals had this game circled on their calendars after because GET was the team that defeated them in the sectional finals last season.

“It seemed like every time they needed a big shot they hit it,” Johnson said. “They are a very good team.”