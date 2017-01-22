Ellsworth wrestling: Panthers sweep quadrangular

The win was the third of the day for the Panthers after they defeated Albert Lea (Minn), 44-14, and Menomonee, 78-0.

“It was an awesome day,” Matzek said. “With how we’ve been training and having the amount of upperclassmen in our lineup we should be able to expect something like this.”

Simley, ranked No. 3 in Minnesota, and Albert Lea, ranked No. 5 in Minnesota, were tough opponents for Ellsworth. Last year, Matzek said these two teams beat the Panthers handily last year.

“Our guys that were on those teams last year had a little chip on their shoulders,” Matzek said. “They wanted to perform in front of their home crowd.”

And they did.

One wrestler in particular stuck out for Matzek.

“Cole Toenjes had two pins today,” Matzek said. “In order for him to come through for us in those two big duals, is huge.”

Toenjes has wrestled as light as 152-pounds this year, but, after an injury, he has come back wrestling at a higher weight class.

“In wrestling we call them renaissance men,” Matzek said. “He is still working into that weight class. He took a couple of risks today, but he needs to figure out how to wrestle smart.

“He can use his technique to work on those bigger guys.”

At 132 pounds for the Panthers, Sam Stuhl, who ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in his weight class, was given actual opponents instead of the forfeits he received in both of Ellsworth’s matches last week.

“It was good to actually be out on the mat wrestling,” Stuhl said.

Stuhl pinned his Simley opponent in 23 seconds, his Menomonee opponent in 55 seconds and earned an 8-4 decision against his Albert Lea opponent.

With each victory, the Panthers built more and more momentum.

“We went in there and wrestled really well,” Stuhl said. “We went in and built off of each other’s wins. When somebody won it just kept going and kept going.”

Ellsworth 44, Albert Lea 14

106: C. Stuhl, E, dec. Cantu, 5-4; 113: Peterson, E, pinned Hedensten, 5:19; 120: Johnsrud, A, dec. Hamilton, 4-1; 126: Strom, E, mdec. Studier, 11-3; 132: S. Stuhl, E, dec. Ignaszewski, 8-4; 138: Bro. Nielsen, A, dec. Lansing, 7-4; 145: Aldrich, A, dec. Skelton, 3-1; 152: B. Melstrom, E, pinned Donavan, 3:42; 160: Glazier, A, sudden victory, Lantz, 3-1; 170: George, E, dec. Hernandez, 6-2; 182: Sigler, E, mdec. Bra. Nielsen, 10-2; 195: Toenjes, E, pinned Johnston, 1:46; 220: Linder, E, injury Palmer; 285: Freund, E, pinned Lony, 2:10.

Ellsworth 37, Simley 26

106: C. Stuhl, E, dec. Miller, 3-2; 113: Peterson, E, dec. Berg, 7-3; 120: Sokol, S, mdec. Hamilton, 14-5; 126: Gliva, S, mdec. Strom, 15-5; 132: S. Stuhl, E, pinned Tabor, :23; 138: Short, S, dec. Lansing, 3-1; 145: Skelton, E, pinned Diaz, 3:39; 152: Hageman, S, pinned B. Melstrom, 1:19; 160: Lantz, E, mdec. Wanzek, 10-2; 170: Sueves, S, dec. George, 9-5; 182: Sigler, E, dec. Moon, 6-3; 195: Toenjes, E, pinned 1:22; 220: Kerkvleit, S, pinned Linder, 2:41; 285: Freund, E, pinned Zaiser, 1:07.