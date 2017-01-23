Prep girls basketball: Complete recap of last week's results

The Wolves (5-6, 3-3 DSC) earned their third-straight win with a 47-39 victory over Glenwood City (1-12, 0-7 DSC) Thursday, Jan. 19, in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference girls’ basketball game at Plum City High School.

Ellie Funk led Plum City/Elmwood in scoring with nine points. Hannah Feucker, Kylee Sabelko and Mikayla Afdahl each added seven points.

Boyceville 56, Spring Valley 27

Emma Harnisch scored 16 points as the host Bulldogs (8-4, 4-2 DSC) handed the Cardinals (4-9, 1-5) their eighth-straight loss. Madsyn Riek added 15 points.

Ally Lee led Spring Valley with eight points.

“We got down early and were not able to make any runs to get back in the game,” Spring Valley head coach Sean Hoolihan said.

MIDDLE BORDER

Baldwin-Woodville 86, Ellsworth 53

Sophomore Brooke Evenson scored 29 points and junior Kelsey Pederson added 19 points as the Blackhawks defeated the visiting Panthers Thursday, Jan. 19.

Baldwin-Woodville made eight 3-pointers and had a distinct size advantage against Ellsworth.

“The girls played with good intensity,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. “Were it not for some hot shooting by Baldwin-Woodville, it could have been a different game.”

The Panthers tried to speed up the Blackhawks using full-court defensive pressure, but Janke said, “it wasn’t enough to combat their superior size on the boards in the lane.”

Ellsworth was led by 17 points from freshman Kaitlyn Nugent and 13 points from sophomore Emma Swanson.

“We did some good things and continued to show some improvement in several areas,” Janke said.

G-E-T 71, Prescott 36

Lexi Wagner scored 24 points for the Red Hawks as they defeated the visiting Cardinals Saturday, Jan. 21, at GET High School in Galesville.

Heather Furlong led Prescott with 11 points and Allie Murphy had seven.

Amery 53, Prescott 36

Sophomore Madelyn Granica scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Warriors earned a Middle Border Conference victory over the Cardinals Friday, Jan. 20.

River Falls 58, Prescott 45

The Wildcats had three players in double digits as they defeated Prescott in nonconference play Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Prescott junior Heather Furlong scored 15 points and Mackenzie Carey added nine points.

Allie Murphy had four points, four steals and four rebounds.