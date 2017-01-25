Search
    Prep wrestling: Little change in weekly rankings

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 4:09 p.m.
    Ellsworth junior Sam Stuhl wrestles against Albert Lea on Saturday, Jan. 21. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

    Wisconsin Wrestling has published its weekly rankings of wrestlers and wrestling teams in the state. Ellsworth, Prescott, and Spring Valley/Elmwood all have wrestlers who appear in the rankings.

    Ellsworth is still ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 team rankings and has 10 wrestlers in the rankings. 

    Prescott had three wrestlers appearing in the rankings.

    Spring Valley/Elmwood remained at No. 8 in the Division 3 team rankings and has five ranked wrestlers. The Cardinals will host No. 11 Boyceville on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Bulldogs have six wrestlers in the rankings — all are included below. 

    Individual rankings

    Division 2

    106: 2, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth; honorable mention, Ethan Tulip, Prescott. 

    113: 5, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth. 

    120: 7, Sawyer Hamilton, Ellsworth. 

    126: 10, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth. 

    132: 1, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.

    138: HM, Jared Lansing, Ellsworth.

    145: 5, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.

    160: 3, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth. 

    182: 3, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.

    195: 7, Ty Sanford, Prescott.

    220: 11, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott. 

    285: 8, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.

    Division 3

    126: 3, Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood; HM, Nick Goodell, Boyceville.

    138: 2, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    145: 2, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    152: HM, Carter Merth, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    160: 1, Brock Schlough, Boyceville.

    170: 11, Justin Malean, Boyceville.

    182: 1, James Palmer, Boyceville.

    195: 1, Garrett Joles, Boyceville.

    220: 12, Austin Turner, Spring Valley/Elmwood. 

    285: 11, Noah Novotney, Boyceville. 

    Complete wrestling rankings can be found on WiWrestling.com

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
