Prep wrestling: Little change in weekly rankings

Ellsworth is still ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 team rankings and has 10 wrestlers in the rankings.

Prescott had three wrestlers appearing in the rankings.

Spring Valley/Elmwood remained at No. 8 in the Division 3 team rankings and has five ranked wrestlers. The Cardinals will host No. 11 Boyceville on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Bulldogs have six wrestlers in the rankings — all are included below.

Individual rankings

Division 2

106: 2, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth; honorable mention, Ethan Tulip, Prescott.

113: 5, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth.

120: 7, Sawyer Hamilton, Ellsworth.

126: 10, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth.

132: 1, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.

138: HM, Jared Lansing, Ellsworth.

145: 5, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.

160: 3, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth.

182: 3, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.

195: 7, Ty Sanford, Prescott.

220: 11, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott.

285: 8, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.

Division 3

126: 3, Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood; HM, Nick Goodell, Boyceville.

138: 2, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

145: 2, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

152: HM, Carter Merth, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

160: 1, Brock Schlough, Boyceville.

170: 11, Justin Malean, Boyceville.

182: 1, James Palmer, Boyceville.

195: 1, Garrett Joles, Boyceville.

220: 12, Austin Turner, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

285: 11, Noah Novotney, Boyceville.

Complete wrestling rankings can be found on WiWrestling.com