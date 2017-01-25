Prep wrestling: Little change in weekly rankings
Wisconsin Wrestling has published its weekly rankings of wrestlers and wrestling teams in the state. Ellsworth, Prescott, and Spring Valley/Elmwood all have wrestlers who appear in the rankings.
Ellsworth is still ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 team rankings and has 10 wrestlers in the rankings.Prescott had three wrestlers appearing in the rankings.
Spring Valley/Elmwood remained at No. 8 in the Division 3 team rankings and has five ranked wrestlers. The Cardinals will host No. 11 Boyceville on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Bulldogs have six wrestlers in the rankings — all are included below.
Individual rankings
Division 2
106: 2, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth; honorable mention, Ethan Tulip, Prescott.
113: 5, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth.
120: 7, Sawyer Hamilton, Ellsworth.
126: 10, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth.
132: 1, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.
138: HM, Jared Lansing, Ellsworth.
145: 5, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.
160: 3, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth.
182: 3, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.
195: 7, Ty Sanford, Prescott.
220: 11, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott.
285: 8, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.
Division 3
126: 3, Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood; HM, Nick Goodell, Boyceville.
138: 2, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
145: 2, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
152: HM, Carter Merth, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
160: 1, Brock Schlough, Boyceville.
170: 11, Justin Malean, Boyceville.
182: 1, James Palmer, Boyceville.
195: 1, Garrett Joles, Boyceville.
220: 12, Austin Turner, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
285: 11, Noah Novotney, Boyceville.
Complete wrestling rankings can be found on WiWrestling.com