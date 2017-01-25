Symes HOF: Four inductees in the Class of 2017

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Ellsworth Wrestling Association is holding an evening of celebration at The Bluff Bar & Grill in Hager City. This year the association will induct four members: Bill Hamilton, Paul Frandsen, Charlie Webster and Bruce Webster.

“It really recognizes the past wrestlers and people that have helped with Ellsworth wrestling,” former Ellsworth head coach Jack Radabaugh said. “It all comes back to wrestling being in the heart of a lot of people in Ellsworth.”

Radabaugh said it is important for the wrestling community in Ellsworth to remember the people who have helped the program become as successful as it has over the years. The Panthers have won seven state titles and are expected to compete for a state title every year.

Ellsworth is one of few programs in all of WIAA sports that can claim the motto “We don’t rebuild, we reload.”

Current Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek said the Hall of Fame is an important opportunity for the current kids to understand the history and how the tradition has become a culture.

“It was a vision that my brother Andy wanted to start,” Matzek said. “It’s a great way to recognize this program.

“The selection committee looks at two things, were you a great wrestler and how have you given back to the sport.”

Each of the wrestlers being inducted embody the importance of giving back to the sport.

Bruce Webster coached Elmwood from 1980-86 before returning to coach Ellsworth's junior high team from 1989-93.

Charlie Webster, Bruce's older brother, won a state title in 1969 and in 1970, his senior year, he was undefeated until losing in the state tournament.

Frandsen's career was only getting started when he graduated from Ellsworth High School. He went on to be a 3-time WIAC champion and he was a national champion as a junior at UW-River Falls.

Then there is Hamilton, who was 80 pounds as a freshman and 82 pounds as a sophomore. He decided that actual wrestling wasn't in his best interest and became the team manager. He has been around the program ever since.

"We hope so," Matzek said of the Hall of Fame motivating the next generation of Ellsworth wrestlers. "It’s also important for them to know the story. All of the guys know who is going into the hall of fame and they read the bios, what they’ve done and how they’ve established the program’s history."

Radabaugh said the Hall of Fame is one way to show those who have established the program that their contributions are still appreciated.

"Thanks to people that we’re putting in the hall of fame, that’s why our tradition is so good here," Radabaugh said. "It’s people that put in time giving back (that are going into the Hall of Fame) we need them for the program to be what it is."