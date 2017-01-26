Hoolihan: Always trusting the process

After winning four of their first five games, the Cardinals lost nine-straight games before defeating Glenwood City, 57-37, on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Hoolihan is in his first year as head coach and remains steadfast in his commitment to making the program a winner.

“It’s hard losing,” he said. “I have been at programs where we’ve been down like this and I’ve been fortunate enough to see us go upwards at the places I have been.

“I am confident that we’ll do that here.”

Spring Valley’s winter sports teams are led by 26-year prep wrestling coach Carter Turner and 27-year prep boys basketball coach Rob Bosshart. Turner is a member of the Wisconsin Wrestling Hall of Fame as a coach and Bosshart is a member of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Each of these men have a unique perspective on what it takes to lead a team.

“Sean is kind of a naturally born leader,” Bosshart said. “People connect to him because of his outgoing personality and, above all else, he is a team guy. Not just so that the team wins; it’s more of about what people are doing on a personal level for him.”

Bosshart’s first year coaching in Spring Valley was when Hoolihan was in eighth grade. Bosshart had him as a player when Hoolihan was a freshman playing on the JV team.

Turner was an assistant coach on the football team when Hoolihan was in high school. He compared Hoolihan’s personality to a coach that Turner had when he went to high school in Spring Valley, Larry Hoolihan: Sean’s father.

“His dad was a high school coach, so a lot of things were drilled into him when he was young,” Turner said. “His dad was a very popular high school coach and teacher.

“Sean has a lot of those qualities too. He really draws kids to him and he is a really good person. He has a way about him that is really comfortable.”

When Sean was a freshman, his father died from a heart attack. Soon after Sean finished college, his mother died from cancer.

Now that Hoolihan works in the Spring Valley Middle-High School, he and Bosshart spend most mornings talking for 10 or 15 minutes about basketball, kids and life.

Bosshart said he looks forward to those conversations because it is interesting to see him develop as a coach and as a person.

“He’s been to a lot of places that a lot of us haven’t,” Bosshart said. “He has been through so much adversity that I think he has a tremendous ability to put things into perspective.”

One area that may strike people as ordinary is his approach to practice.

“I love practice more than I love games,” Hoolihan said. “This is huge for me: I am a much bigger fan of the process than I am of the results.

“That’s not an original quote from me — a lot of other coaches have said that.”

It’s more than verbiage for Hoolihan, though.

“It’s true, that’s not just talk for me,” Hoolihan said. “I love the process. I enjoy being around young people and seeing them grow in their lives through basketball.”

Turner said there’s a lot that coaches can learn from each other as they each manage their respective groups of kids.

“If a coach is open to discussion with any other coach in the school district, our kids will benefit from that,” Turner said. “A lot of coaching is just about managing kids and getting the most out of them.”

Whether or not Turner and Bosshart each devote themselves to the process over results, Hoolihan said he thinks that all three coaches have similar motivators as coaches.

“Guys like Rob and Carter, who helped mold me when I was a young whippersnapper,” Hoolihan said. “Having those two here — it’s hard to say it to their faces, but I look at both of them and I’m just in awe of what they’ve done here for this school and this community.

“They continue to do it. That’s really cool. I love that.”

With Hoolihan back in the district, both Hall of Fame coaches said it was rewarding to see him back.

“You see things (in him) that, as a coach,” Turner said, “you’re trying to instill good worth ethic, being a good person, working hard, all those things.

“More than just winning. It’s nice when players get into coaching and talk to you and you see that they’re like that.”

Hoolihan credits his parents for establishing his ability to think about the bigger picture.

“He was raised in a really good group of kids and parents,” Turner said. “It was a group that was very cohesive. You had parents that had like ideas that were reaching for a common goal as a team.”

That goal was to win a state title in basketball, a goal that Hoolihan and the Cardinals achieved in 1992, Hoolihan’s junior year.

While the state championship was certainly a highlight athletically, helping kids grow as people is even more important for Hoolihan.

Hoolihan has a focus on the greater outlook because of how he reacted to the difficult circumstances dealt to him.

“Sometimes you are forced to grow up quickly,” Hoolihan said. “I was, my brother was, my sister was. I know my family is not unique to our parents dying at a young age. It does force you to grow up quickly and learn perspective.”

Results that life imposes upon people are not always what people expect nor want. For that reason, Hoolihan believes it is important for his girls to understand that they can only control what they can control.

“I am going to give them everything that I have, but in the end you have no control,” Hoolihan said. “You have control over your attitude, how you treat other people and how you react to situations and that is all you have control over.

“You do not have control over the result. Hopefully our kids learn that through me.”

It is with that in mind that Hoolihan explains the “ultimate goal” as a coach.

“In the big scheme of things, is the ultimate goal to win? No,” Hoolihan said. “Do I like to win? Yes. Do I hate losing? Yes.

“But the ultimate goal is to give the kids the opportunity to work hard, be a good teammate, be a good community member and that’s all you can do in life.”