Prep boys basketball: Wolves grind out win with balance

Head coach Chris Segerstrom was happy with the balanced offensive output that the Wolves finished with. Junior Luke Baier scored 14 points and seniors Ben Glaus and Sam Hoyt each scored 10 points.

“That’s great for our team that they can step up and do that,” Segerstrom said. “It’s good to have other guys that can step up and do that because if the other team can key on one person then we’re easy to shut down.”

The Hilltoppers tried to take away Baier early to force the Wolves to beat them with more than his scoring in the post.

“They did a nice job focusing on Luke and we tried to adjust to that and get him more available to the ball in the second half,” Segerstrom said.

The Wolves started the game out a little flat and took a while to get into the game.

“It wasn’t a pretty game,” Glaus said. “A win is a win, though. They picked it up earlier than we did. They knocked down some shots early.”

Ebensperger agreed that PCE did not play a pretty game.

“Coming out flat isn’t really a skill thing, it’s a mindset thing,” Ebensperger said.

As the game went on, Glaus said the team dug its way out of the early hole to give themselves a chance.

“We did a terrible job early with our rebounding early in the game,” Ebensperger said. “Once we got going we started getting into a better mindset to crashing the boards and boxing out.”

“The way the tempo was going and it was a back-and-forth game,” Segerstrom said, “I felt like that was a game that was going to go to the end.”

HILLTOPPERS........28 28 -- 56

WOLVES.................31 28 -- 59

GC (Points) -- Hierlmeier 18; Schutz 16; Taylor 11; Davis 6; Hill 3; DeSmith 2.

PCE -- Baier 14; Glaus, Hoyt 10; Ebensperger 9; Hinrichs, Maxwell 8.

Spring Valley 56, Boyceville 47

Senior Pat Cipriano scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals (10-3, 6-0) as they defeated the host Bulldogs (2-13, 0-8) on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Boyceville High School.

Luke Knudtson gave Plum City/Elmwood trouble earlier in the season and scored 22 against Spring Valley on Thursday.

"We offered a lot of help but he's pretty big and strong," Spring Valley head coach Rob Bosshart said. "Our defensive effort was really pretty good overall."

The Cardinals led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but the Bulldogs bridged the gap down the stretch.

Spring Valley senior Sean Borgerding scored 14 points and Zach Boisen added six.

"It was a good road win for us," Bosshart said.

CARDINALS........30 26 -- 56

BULLDOGS..........21 26 -- 47

SV (Points) -- Cipriano 17; S. Borgerding 14; Boisen 6; Anderson, Bosshart 5; A. Borgerding 4; Kado 3; Klatt 2.

Boy. -- Lu. Knudtson 22; Boda 11; Lo. Knudtson 7; Larson 5; Boesl 2.

MIDDLE BORDER CONFERENCE

Prescott 89, Amery 56

Owen Hamilton scored 25 points and Peter Brookshaw had 24 as the Cardinals defeated the Warriors in Middle Border Conference boys basketball on Thursday, Jan. 26.

CARDINALS........50 39 -- 89

WARRIORS..........35 21 -- 56

Prescott (Points) -- Hamilton 25; Brookshaw 24; Roosen 11; Murphy, Simon 7; Nielsen 5; Rieken 3; Smith, Houte, Block 2; Tayson 1.