Ellsworth boys basketball: Panthers dominate with familiarity

Based on watching their game the night before he knew Mondovi would present Ellsworth with challenges.

One of those challenges was the Buffaloes’ 1-3-1 zone defense.

The Panthers dissected the Mondovi defense as they earned a 65-54 victory in nonconference prep boys basketball at Ellsworth High School on Friday, Jan. 27

“We know exactly what to do,” Ellsworth junior guard Alex Motley said. “I know when to drive; Mylon (Anderson) knows where to slip into the middle; Joe (Kannel) knows when to seal if Logan (Benson) catches a pass in the post: we find all the loopholes in their defense.”

One area where the Panthers (8-6) were able to attack the Buffaloes (9-5) was with a lob pass to junior Drake Flom, who led all scorers with 23 points and had 10 rebounds.

It was a play that Spring Valley and Prescott both had run against Ellsworth earlier in the season.

The play is set up by Motley having success penetrating toward the basket.

The defender on the back of the defense would sneak up and Flom and Motley knew they had the Mondovi defense set up.

“I penetrated twice and I knew they were going to sag up (towards me),” Motley said. “Drake and I had a play from travel ball for that (situation). We brought it up to coach and he told me to take one dribble to draw the defender and it worked.”

“Those kids did a great job of communicating with each other,” Dahl said. “They’re seeing things on the floor that us coaches can’t see on the sideline.”

The Panthers attacked with a lob pass on three of the next four possessions.

With urgings from the bench and JV players behind the bench, Motley had some ulterior motives for making that pass.

“I don’t care about my stats until the whole bench was yelling at me to get one assist for a triple double,” said Motley, who had 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Flom scored on two of the passes and couldn’t quite reign in the third lob pass.

“I’ll put that all on me,” said Flom of Motley not getting the triple double. “I definitely should have had that last lob and it just slipped through my hands.”

Benson, a sophomore, had 11 points and eight rebounds. Benson made a no-look bounce pass to a cutting Kannel who made a layup to make the score 58-41 with 8 minutes and 20 seconds remaining.

“He can do some things that most kids can’t,” Dahl said. “He sees the floor so well and gets a little bit better every time he’s on the floor.”

Said Motley: “He’s a great player. It might not look like he looked, but he looked before he had the ball. He knows where everyone is before he even has the ball.”

BUFFALOES………..24 30 -- 54

PANTHERS………...38 27 -- 65

Ellsworth (Points) -- Flom 23; Motley, Benson 11; Kannel 9; Lange 8; Huppert 3.

Tuesday’s result

Ellsworth 61, Amery 52

Benson scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Panthers defeated the host Warriors in Middle Border Conference boys basketball. Flom scored 13 points and had five rebounds. Motley added 12 points and had six assists.

PANTHERS……....26 35 -- 61

WARRIORS……….30 22 -- 52

Ellsworth (Points) -- Benson 20; Flom 13; Motley 12; M. Anderson 7; L. Anderson 5; Ekvern-Jamme 4.