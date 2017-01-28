Prep girls basketball: Ellsworth loses to Amery

Senior Morgan Steele and sophomore Emma Swanson each scored nine points for the Panthers (2-13, 1-10 MBC). Granica scored 15 points in the second half for the Warriors (14-3, 8-3).

"We just could not contain Granica on the boards," Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. "Her size coupled with her athleticism just hurt us."

Janke said Steele and sophomore Alyson Reuvers stood out defensively.

"Steele had two breakaways off of stolen passes," Janke said. "Aly is always having to play against bigger kids, but she is quick enough to make good things happen for us."

Kaitlyn Nugent and Taylor Feuerhelm each scored five points.

"Feuerhelm played a particularly strong game on both ends," Janke said. "She created trouble for Amery's guards on defense, while providing solid guard play on offense."

PANTHERS.......30 28 -- 58

WARRIORS.......16 27 -- 43

Ellsworth (Points) - Steele, Swanson 9; Sigler 6; Feuerhelm, Nugent 5; Richards 4; Lynner 3; Dahl 2.

Amery - Granica 23; Schmidt 12; Fredrick, Luchtenburg 6; Koehler, Wiese, Edwards 3; Meyer 2.

DUNN-ST. CROIX

Colfax 56, Spring Valley 31

Savannah Henricks scored 14 points as the Vikings (9-7, 6-3) defeated the Cardinals (5-11, 2-7) at Colfax High School in Dunn-St. Croix Conference prep girls basketball on Friday, Jan. 27.

Sarah Kaveh scored six points to lead Spring Valley.

CARDINALS..........15 16 -- 31

VIKINGS...............26 30 -- 56

SV (Points) - Kaveh 6; Schreiber, Johansen 5; O'Brien, Lee 4; Wegener 3; Huntress, Cipriano 2.

Durand 72, Plum City/Elmwood 33

Ambree Schlosser scored 14 points to lead the Panthers (11-2, 8-1) to victory over the host Wolves (5-8, 3-5 DSC) at Plum City High School.

Josalin Helmueller led PCE with nine points.

PANTHERS..........45 27 -- 72

WOLVES..............21 12 -- 33

PCE (Points) - Helmueller 9; Glampe, Feucker 6; Peterson 4; Diesing 3.