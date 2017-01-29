MBC prep wrestling: Ellsworth rolls Prescott

When Kimmen returned to the Cardinals' bench it was the last time Prescott led and the last time they scored as Ellsworth won the rest of the matches and earned a 61-9 dual victory in Middle Border Conference wrestling at Ellsworth High School on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Prescott 195-pounder Ty Sanford pinned Mike Hines in 1 minute and 29 seconds in the third match of the dual.

The match that dictated how the night was going to go was at 106 pounds when Ellsworth had Cole Nelson step in for Charlie Stuhl, who is ranked No. 2 in Division 2 in the weight class. Nelson earned a 6-4 decision over honorable mention 106-pounder Ethan Tulip.

Ellsworth junior Sam Stuhl, who won an individual state title at Prescott his freshman year before transfering to Ellsworth last year, pinned his opponent 17 seconds.

106: Nelson, E, dec. E. Tulip, 6-4; 113: Ellsworth received forfeit; 120: Hamilton, E, pinned Cable, 2:43; 126: Strom, E, tfall, I. Tulip, 18-3; 132: Stuhl, E, pinned Nelson, :17; 138: Lansing, E, mdec. C. Atherton, 14-3; 145: Skelton, E, pinned Aman, :32; 152: B. Melstrom, pinned Shelstad, 1:36; 160: Lantz, E, pinned Luksich, 2:18; 170: George, E, mdec. McNurlin, 9-0; 182: Toenjes, E, dec. Schulte, 7-6; 195: Sanford, P, pinned Hines, 1:29; 220: Kimmen, P, dec. Linder, 7-0; 285: Ellsworth received forfeit.