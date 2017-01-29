VIDEO: SVE prep wrestling: Cards win conference

“If all wrestling matches were like this, there would be a huge fan base,” SVE head coach Carter Turner said.

Turner said that referring to the crowd that filled the gym and was equal parts animated and emotional throughout the dual, especially at the end when 145-pound Santana Schlegel twisted and squirmed to avoid getting pinned and help Cardinals hold onto a four-point lead.

He flirted with disaster as the only thing that he couldn’t allow to happen, a pin, was less than inches away. His older brother Seth, a senior, stood in front of the bench twisting along as if he could help Santana avoid the pin.

Santana fought off the pin and the Cardinals earned a 36-35 victory in the decisive dual for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference wrestling championship at Spring Valley High School on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Cardinals trailed 28-12 after the 106-pound match, which was the eighth match of the dual.

At that point, though, the matches that would determine the winner had already taken place.

The Bulldogs had the No. 1 ranked 160-pounder in Division 3 and the No. 1 ranked 182-pounder. Kenny Fesenmaier (SVE 160) and Carter Merth (SVE 182) were each able to avoid getting pinned, which was a victorious battle in the midst of the war for the Cardinals.

Senior Dylan Bune pointed those matches out as the matches of the night.

“It’s more about not getting pinned than it is about getting pinned,” Bune said. “We won by one point because we didn’t get pinned by a state champ. Kenny (Fesenmaier), I’ve gotta give a lot of credit to him.”

Luke Deppa earned a pin at 113 pounds for the Cardinals.

“We were counting on that one,” Turner said. “Luke has been coming on at the end of the year, so I was pretty confident that he would get that for us.”

Boyceville wrestled Nick Goodell, who was honorable mention in 126-pound class, down in the 120-pound class and earned a pin to give the Bulldogs a 32-18 lead.

SVE received a forfeit at 126 and then Bune took the mat for the 132-pound match.

Everything to that point had gone the way Turner expected it to go. He knew the match was going to come down to whether the Cardinals could avoid enough pins and score well enough to have a chance at the end.

Bune had a little bit of a scare out of the gate as Boyceville 132-pounder Micadin Kahl quickly shot on Bune and got a takedown before the two went out of bounds and reset.

Bune went on to pin his opponent 2 minutes and 39 seconds to make the score 32-30.

Schlegel received a forfeit at 138 pounds.

Then it was his younger brother Santana Schlegel’s turn at 145 pounds with a 36-32 lead.

In the intermission between periods of the match, seniors Cruze Hurlburt and Seth Schlegel each stood up and were helping instruct Santana Schlegel to properly pass his elbow and shoot then chase the leg.

Hurlburt yelled out his instructions and then quickly demonstrated the move on Seth Schlegel.

“We were telling him to stay in good position,” Seth Schlegel said. “We had been working on passing our elbows and staying in good position all week and it was there for him all match. He was doing an alright job of it but he could have done a better.”

Turner laughed recalling the instruction. As it was happening, Turner actually conceded the floor to the seniors instructing. Santana Schlegel is the youngest of four brothers that Turner has coached.

“It was the same thing last year (between Jed Schlegel and Seth),” Turner said. “They are tight brothers and they expect a lot out of each other.”

If Santana had been pinned it wouldn’t have been the end of the world; but it may have been close.

“I’m proud of him for what he did,” Seth Schlegel said. “I’m not going to tell him that, though, I’m going to tell him what he did wrong. We’ll talk about it at home, that’s for sure.”

With their fourth conference title under the belt as a senior class, Bune said “it’s just a good feather to put in the hat.”

“This is our seventh title (for Spring Valley),” Seth Schlegel said, “but it’s not normal -- it’s normal to us, but it isn’t normal for the program to win four in a row.”

“I’m really fortunate to grow up in Spring Valley.”

106: Swanson, B, pinned Anderson, 1:45; 113: Deppa, SVE, pinned Wagner, 1:10; 120: Goodell, B, mdec. Neisinger, 14-0; 126: SVE received forfeit; 132: Bune, SVE, pinned Kahl, 2:39; 138: SVE received forfeit; 145: Nelson, B, dec. Schlegel, 10-5; 152: Stevens, SVE, dec. Retz, 9-7; 160: Schlough, B, tfall Fesenmaier, 19-4; 170: Hurlburt, SVE, dec. Malean, 3-0; 182: Palmer, B, tfall, Merth, 17-0; 195: Joles, B, pinned Hofacker, 1:04; 220: Turner, SVE, pinned Lipke, 2:29; 285: Boyceville received forefeit.