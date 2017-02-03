Prep girls basketball: Spring Valley holds on for win

Lexi Johansen made both free throws and gave the Cardinals a 37-33 lead and some breathing room as the Buffaloes would try to extend the game with a flurry of fouls.

“I was very nervous at first,” Johansen said. “But I can’t be timid because I don’t play as well when I’m timid.”

Mondovi would make a 3-pointer at the buzzer, which was inconsequential to the end result as the host Cardinals were able to cling to their lead and stave off any comeback attempt earning a 41-40 victory in Dunn-St. Croix Conference girls basketball on Thursday, Feb. 2.

“The girls battled hard and played hard, just like they always have,” head coach Sean Hoolihan said. “We were fortunate to make one more play than they did.”

Spring Valley made more free throws (12) than Mondovi attempted (11), but Hoolihan said the Cardinals would need to be better in that department because the team only made 46 percent of their attempts.

The Cardinals used a 12-5 run at the beginning of the second half to take a make the score 29-22 and put Mondovi on its heels.

“We made a couple of threes and a forced couple of turnovers on them,” Hoolihan said.

Spring Valley caught a burst of energy and confidence from the run and was also aided by a rowdy student section that looked ready for a day at the pool.

Cardinals freshman Sandy Bune scored nine points. Camryn Wegener, Johansen and Allie Lee each scored six points.

“We really had to play as a team,” said Johansen of how the Cardinals played through the Mondovi physicality. “Sometimes we got a little down on each other, but we really work hard to bring each other back up.”

BUFFALOES……..17 23 -- 40

CARDINALS……..17 24 -- 41

SV (Points): Bune 9; Wegener, Johansen, Lee 6; Schreiber, Huntress 4.

MIDDLE BORDER CONFERENCE

St. Croix Central 50, Ellsworth 40

The Panthers built an early 14-10 lead before St. Croix Central closed the first half with a 12-0 run before defeating Ellsworth in Middle Border Conference girls basketball.

To start the second half, St. Croix Central (12-6, 8-3 MBC) went on a 6-0 run to take a 28-14 lead and Ellsworth (2-14, 1-10) took a timeout to re-regroup.

Freshman Kaitlyn Nugent came out of the timeout and made the first of her three 3-pointers in the half. She finished with 13 points.

Sophomore Emma Swanson scored 15 points.

“Emma and Kaitlyn carried our offensive attack in the second half,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said.

Ellsworth was able to cut the lead to three points in the second half but could never quite recapture the lead.

“We were excited about the way the girls played all night,” Janke said. “Earlier in the season we would not have been able to battle back into this game after their run to end the first half and start of the second half.”

SCC……...22 28 -- 50

Ells……....14 26 -- 40

Ellsworth (Points): Swanson 15; Nugent 13; Dahl 6; Richards 3; Reuvers, Sigler 2; Steele 1.

Somerset 64, Prescott 23

Senior Tori Martell scored 30 points as the Spartans (15-3, 11-1) defeated the Cardinals (7-10, 5-7).

“Tori Martell is the best player in the conference and showed it tonight,” Prescott head coach Ron Murphy said.

Mackenzie Carey scored 11 points for Prescott.