Dance team happy to represent the community at state

The Panthers poms routine placed fifth at the Division 4 regionals in New Richmond on Saturday, Jan. 28. With that finish, Ellsworth secured a spot at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches State Dance competition in La Crosse on February 4, 2017. Maggie Harrington will perform as an individual all-state finalist.

Senior Marissa Schumaker said she is excited that the dance team has earned the right to put its name alongside wrestling and baseball, which have also both sent teams to state recently.

As the season has gone on, Ellsworth, coached by Sara Harrington and Angie McHardy, has continued to improve.

“We told them before the first competition that we expect dedication, energy, sportsmanship and to work hard as a team,” Harrington said. “Where you land in the results didn’t matter to us. It just didn’t matter to us.”

But when the lights came on, the Panthers embraced the adrenaline rush.

“Seeing that huge crowd when we walked out it was a wakeup call,” Schumaker said. “Once they started that music it felt like the team stepped it up to another level we were a whole different team.”

Fellow senior Jillian Jean said the difference in the team from practice to a competition was hard to explain.

“In front of a crowd (dancing) is so much different in a competition than in a practice,” Jean said.

“The excitement and enthusiasm switches in our faces, there’s something that switches. I don’t know exactly what it is, but it just switches.”

Ellsworth fared well in its first competition, though, finishing in third place.

“At the first competition, we had such a good showing and scored really well against really good teams,” Harrington said. “That first competition built my confidence and the fact that we had a really good shot.”

The confidence gained from their first competition translated quickly throughout the team.

“They all came together as a team after that success,” McHardy said. “They’ve grown so much together (as dancers) and they’ve created this bond formed by the success as a team.”

Prescott, a perennial qualifier for state, and Spring Valley will also be making the trip to state on Saturday. The Cardinals will perform their jazz routine and their pom routine.

The Prescott program is one to envy in the dance community and, being so close to it, Ellsworth has seen the way the community celebrates its successful dance program.

In their own way, the Panthers have been fortunate enough to experience similar community support.

“Last year, before we did competitions, we were just at a basketball game and a woman came up to us and said she was so glad to see that we had a dance team again,” Jean said. “That gave me confidence to know that people really do want us back.”

Earlier this season, the team did a fundraiser to raise awareness for the team and get their schedule out and they received an outpouring of support.

“I’m really happy with how the town, the whole town, not just the dance families, has supported us,” McHardy said. “We did a team poster and the amount of businesses that were willing to support us was amazing.”

With the money raised, the team was able to buy poms.

Schumaker and Jean both made it clear that they were appreciative of the support in the community, but they, along with their teammates, also show their appreciation through their actions by holding clinics for kids to learn about dancing.

“We get more and more kids every time we do a clinic and we’re starting something,” Schumaker said. “Big things have come from this small group of nine girls.

“It’s crazy.”