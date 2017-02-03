Ellsworth carried a 31-13 lead into halftime.

Out of the break, Morgan Steele made four free throws to start the second half and help the Panthers make sure they wouldn’t let Alma/Pepin back into the game before earning a 66-41 victory in nonconference girls basketball on Friday, Feb. 3 at Ellsworth High School.

Ellsworth’s high-intensity defense and willingness to win battles for loose balls was on display yet again.

“Our girls played a highly energized brand of defense tonight and that was the difference,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. “We turned their mistakes into points and that allowed us to create some breathing room at halftime.”

Junior Camryn Richards scored six of her eight points in the first half and freshman Kaitlyn Nugent scored eight points of her 19 in the first half.

As has been the case much of the year, Alyson Reuvers helped the Panthers turn up the defensive intensity. It was a joint effort with Steele, Nadia Sigler and Taylor Feuerhelm all contributing to make the Eagles’ ball handlers uncomfortable.

Janke, ever the optimist, continues to be excited about the direction the Panthers are headed.

“Our rotation of players all are settling into their respective roles and good things are happening for the girls,” Janke said. “It’s a great example of how you can come together as a true team. The kids are buying in and they know how to play for each other and that was obvious tonight.”

DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE

Elk Mound 66, Plum City/Elmwood 35

The Wolves were overwhelmed in a couple of different fashions on Friday, Feb. 3 against the visiting Mounders at Plum City High School.

In the first half, Elk Mound used its full-court pressure to build a 30-8 lead with 6 minutes and 12 seconds left in the first half. PCE had a 6-0 run towards the end of the half capped off by a 3-pointer from junior Ellie Funk.

“That was my favorite moment of the game,” PCE head coach Mike Birtzer said. “She’s kept shooting and she hit that three-pointer and I hope that’s something that spring boards her going forward.”

Trailing 37-18 at half, the odds of a comeback were slim, but far less likely things have happened.

In the second half, the Mounders were able to attack the Wolves zone defense and with strong, crisp, precise passing.

“I was over there (at Elk Mound) a couple of years ago to pick something up because we had left something over there,” Birtzer said, “and they had all of their girls lifting (weights). That makes a big difference.

“There are times when we had fast break opportunities, but we didn’t have the strength to make a pass to turn them into points. That’s something we’re going to have to start working on.”

After made baskets, Elk Mound would dial up the press and return to overwhelming the Wolves.

“This team doesn’t give up,” Birtzer said. “They kept doing tough things like rebounding and hustling. We had chances to get this thing closer, but we just had too many missed shots.”