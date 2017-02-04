Prep boys basketball: Prescott dominates Baldwin-Woodville

The Cardinals led, 40-18, at halftime. Senior Luke Murphy scored 17 points and junior Peter Brookshaw added 15 points.

Leading up to the game, Prescott sold t-shirts and donated money raised in a 50-50 raffle to cancer research.

Hamilton was honored at the game for scoring his 1,000th point in his Prescott basketball career.

Ellsworth 65, New Richmond 56

The Panthers defeated the Tigers to extend their winning streak to five games.

DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE

Spring Valley 66, Glenwood CIty 36

Senior Zach Boisen made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points as the Cardinals defeated the Hilltoppers in Dunn-St. Croix boys basketball.

Senior Sean Borgerding scored 14 points and senior Pat Cipriano added 12.