Prep boys basketball: Prescott dominates Baldwin-Woodville
PRESCOTT -- Senior Owen Hamilton scored 23 points to lead the Prescott boys basketball team to a 74-36 victory over Baldwin-Woodville on Friday, Feb. 3.
The Cardinals led, 40-18, at halftime. Senior Luke Murphy scored 17 points and junior Peter Brookshaw added 15 points.
Leading up to the game, Prescott sold t-shirts and donated money raised in a 50-50 raffle to cancer research.
Hamilton was honored at the game for scoring his 1,000th point in his Prescott basketball career.
Ellsworth 65, New Richmond 56
The Panthers defeated the Tigers to extend their winning streak to five games.
DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE
Spring Valley 66, Glenwood CIty 36
Senior Zach Boisen made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points as the Cardinals defeated the Hilltoppers in Dunn-St. Croix boys basketball.
Senior Sean Borgerding scored 14 points and senior Pat Cipriano added 12.