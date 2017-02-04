Search
    Prep boys basketball: Prescott dominates Baldwin-Woodville

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 12:13 a.m.
    Prescott senior Nick Simon finishes at the rim on Friday night against Baldwin-Woodville. (Rivertown Multimedia photo by Alec Hamilton)

    PRESCOTT -- Senior Owen Hamilton scored 23 points to lead the Prescott boys basketball team to a 74-36 victory over Baldwin-Woodville on Friday, Feb. 3. 

    The Cardinals led, 40-18, at halftime. Senior Luke Murphy scored 17 points and junior Peter Brookshaw added 15 points.

    Leading up to the game, Prescott sold t-shirts and donated money raised in a 50-50 raffle to cancer research.

    Hamilton was honored at the game for scoring his 1,000th point in his Prescott basketball career.

    Ellsworth 65, New Richmond 56

    The Panthers defeated the Tigers to extend their winning streak to five games.

    DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE

    Spring Valley 66, Glenwood CIty 36

    Senior Zach Boisen made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points as the Cardinals defeated the Hilltoppers in Dunn-St. Croix boys basketball. 

    Senior Sean Borgerding scored 14 points and senior Pat Cipriano added 12. 

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
