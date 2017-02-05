Before wrestlers compete on the varsity level, though, they represented Ellsworth in the Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals in Wausau West High School on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Panthers took first place as a team and sent 16 wrestlers to the finals, which is a tournament that puts 107 teams in one division.

Derek Koller was the only wrestler to take first place in his weight class (126 pounds). The Panthers had two wrestlers finish in second place: Jon Cain (132) and Owen Matzek (138).

Carter Hupper (113) and Logan Peterson (182) took third place.

As the Ellsworth varsity team hunts its eighth team state title, the depth that the Panthers were able to display in what head coach Mark Matzek called “the unofficial JV state tournament” is a big part of the team’s continued success.

“These kids believe in the mantra, ‘I will prepare and someday my time will come,’” Matzek said. “This is not the status quo anymore for high school athletes. So many kids quit if they don't get the playing time or start right away.”

For instance, at 132 pounds, Ellsworth boasts the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state, Sam Stuhl. In the JV tournament, Ellsworth had three wrestlers in the Top 6 for 132-pounds.

Each day in practice, members of the varsity team are pushed by different varsity reserves.

“I am impressed by these kids who do the work and are a huge reason why the varsity wrestlers are as good as they are,” Matzek said. “They come to practice every day and help our varsity improve. They embrace and understand their role.”

Top finishers for Ellsworth:

1st place: Derek Koller (126).

2nd place: Jon Cain (132); Owen Matzek (138).

3rd place: Carter Huppert (113); Logan Peterson (182).

5th place: Coby Ekholm (132); Zach Hines (152).

6th place: Avery Girdeen (120); Garret Borth (132); Alex Matzek (145); Wyatt Borth (195).