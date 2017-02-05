MBC wrestling: Ellsworth wins conference tournament

Of the 10 Ellsworth champions, five of them pinned all of their opponents.

Mike Freund, a 285-pound senior, received two byes and then earned pins of 1:16 and :58.

Jacob Sigler had the quickest pin of the day for the Panthers, a 34-second pin.

Anders Lantz, a 160-pound senior, also received two byes and had pins of 1:29 and 1:25.

Junior Sam Stuhl, a two-time state champion, received two byes and then pinned his first opponent in 1 minute and 8 second and his second opponent in 2:43 to earn the 132-pound title.

His younger brother Charlie Stuhl, a freshman, received two byes and then a pin in 1:45 and in 1:40.

The other five champions for Ellsworth were Sawyer Hamilton (120), Sawyer Strom (126), Cole Skelton (145), Logan Melstrom (152), and Dalton George (170).

Prescott had two champions: Dillon Kimmen (220) and Ty Sanford (195). Kimmen pinned his first opponent in 57 seconds; earned a 5-2 decision in the second round over Ellsworth junior Caleb Linder; and won the title with a 6-2 decision.

Ty Sanford received two byes and pinned both of his opponents to earn the title. The first match lasted 1:20 and the second match 3:14.

Team scores: Ellsworth 312; New Richmond 145; Prescott 133; Baldwin-Woodville 126; Osceola 117; Amery 113.5; Somerset 113; St. Croix Central 109.

106 pounds: 1st place, C. Stuhl, Ells; 4, E. Tulip, Pres. 113: 1, Nickowski, BW; 2, Peterson, Ells; 120: 1, Hamilton, Ells. 126: 1, Strom, Ells; 5, Cable, Pres; 132: 1, S. Stuhl, Ells; 2, C. Atherton, Pres. 138: 1, Younger, NR; 2, Lansing, Ells. 145: 1, Skelton, Ells. 152: 1, L. Melstrom, Ells. 160: 1, Lantz, Ells; 4, Luksich, Pres. 170: 1, D. George, Ells; 3, McNurlin, Pres. 182: 1, Sigler, Ells; 3, Schulte, Pres. 195: 1, Sanford, Pres; 3, Toenjes, Ells. 220: 1, Kimmen, Pres; 5, Linder, Ells. 285: 1, Freund, Ells.