MBC wrestling: Ellsworth wins conference tournament
AMERY -- Ellsworth won 10 of the 14 weight classes at the Middle Border Conference championships.
The Panthers took first place at the conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Amery High School scoring 312 points. New Richmond took second place (145 points) and Prescott took third place (133).
Of the 10 Ellsworth champions, five of them pinned all of their opponents.
Mike Freund, a 285-pound senior, received two byes and then earned pins of 1:16 and :58.
Jacob Sigler had the quickest pin of the day for the Panthers, a 34-second pin.
Anders Lantz, a 160-pound senior, also received two byes and had pins of 1:29 and 1:25.
Junior Sam Stuhl, a two-time state champion, received two byes and then pinned his first opponent in 1 minute and 8 second and his second opponent in 2:43 to earn the 132-pound title.
His younger brother Charlie Stuhl, a freshman, received two byes and then a pin in 1:45 and in 1:40.
The other five champions for Ellsworth were Sawyer Hamilton (120), Sawyer Strom (126), Cole Skelton (145), Logan Melstrom (152), and Dalton George (170).
Prescott had two champions: Dillon Kimmen (220) and Ty Sanford (195). Kimmen pinned his first opponent in 57 seconds; earned a 5-2 decision in the second round over Ellsworth junior Caleb Linder; and won the title with a 6-2 decision.
Ty Sanford received two byes and pinned both of his opponents to earn the title. The first match lasted 1:20 and the second match 3:14.
Team scores: Ellsworth 312; New Richmond 145; Prescott 133; Baldwin-Woodville 126; Osceola 117; Amery 113.5; Somerset 113; St. Croix Central 109.
106 pounds: 1st place, C. Stuhl, Ells; 4, E. Tulip, Pres. 113: 1, Nickowski, BW; 2, Peterson, Ells; 120: 1, Hamilton, Ells. 126: 1, Strom, Ells; 5, Cable, Pres; 132: 1, S. Stuhl, Ells; 2, C. Atherton, Pres. 138: 1, Younger, NR; 2, Lansing, Ells. 145: 1, Skelton, Ells. 152: 1, L. Melstrom, Ells. 160: 1, Lantz, Ells; 4, Luksich, Pres. 170: 1, D. George, Ells; 3, McNurlin, Pres. 182: 1, Sigler, Ells; 3, Schulte, Pres. 195: 1, Sanford, Pres; 3, Toenjes, Ells. 220: 1, Kimmen, Pres; 5, Linder, Ells. 285: 1, Freund, Ells.