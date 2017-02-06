Ellsworth girls basketball: For the first time since 2011...

The Ellsworth girls basketball team outscored Cannon Falls (Minn.) 32-17 in the second half to earn a 53-38 victory on Monday, Feb. 6 at Ellsworth High School. It was the first time the Panthers won consecutive games since 2011.

At halftime, Ellsworth (4-15) realized it wasn't doing the things that has led the to the increased ability for the Panthers to compete this year: hustle. The ability to adjust is a sign of growth.

"After Cannon Falls won most of the hustle plays in the first half, I think we won nearly all of them in the second (half)," Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said.

Freshman Kaitlyn Nugent scored 21 points and led the second half charge for the Panthers.

The difference in the game, however, once again came on the defensive end for Ellsworth.

"Kaitlyn wasn't just a game-changer on the offensive end in the second half," Janke said, "it was fueled by her increased energy on defense and on the boards."

Sophomore Emma Swanson scored 11 points, eight of which came in the first half. It was Swanson's defense, too, that stood out to Janke.

"Swanson was a major nuisance for the Bombers in our defensive sets," Janke said.

After playing on three consecutive school days, the Panthers will be off until they host Prescott on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

"We had another really solid team effort and now we get a chance to practice again," Janke said. "Hopefully we can regroup and play a good game on Friday."

CANNON FALLS.........21 17 -- 38

ELLSWORTH..............21 32 -- 53

Bombers (Points): Loeschke 14; Pickar 11; Jacobson 6; Banks 3; Roeber, Pohlmann 2.

Panthers: Nugent 21; Swanson 11; Steele 6; Richards 5; Sigler, Dahl 4; Feuerhelm 2.