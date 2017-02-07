Prep boys basketball: Prescott survives, keeps 42-game streak alive
OSCEOLA -- It took double overtime, but Prescott survived.
Senior Owen Hamilton scored 34 points as the Cardinals earned an 81-73 victory over Osceola on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to extend their Middle Border Conference winning streak to 42 games spanning back to February of 2014.
Junior Peter Brookshaw made 13 of 20 free throws and scored 20 points.
Prescott head coach Nick Johnson credited the Cardinals for hitting “big shots when it counted.”
Nick Simon made two threes. Joe Roosen scored eight points, all after halftime.
Ellsworth 64, Amery 37
After being outscored 20-15 in the first half, the Panthers stormed back to defeat the Warriors on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Junior Alex Motley had 27 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Logan Benson had 11 points and 16 rebounds. Senior Mylon Anderson scored 11 points.
DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE
Spring Valley 69, Clear Lake 64
Senior Zach Boisen continued his hot streak scoring 20 points for the Cardinals in their victory over the Warriors on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Senior Sean Borgerding scored 14 and Pat Cipriano added 13.