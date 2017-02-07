Junior Peter Brookshaw made 13 of 20 free throws and scored 20 points.

Prescott head coach Nick Johnson credited the Cardinals for hitting “big shots when it counted.”

Nick Simon made two threes. Joe Roosen scored eight points, all after halftime.

Ellsworth 64, Amery 37

After being outscored 20-15 in the first half, the Panthers stormed back to defeat the Warriors on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Junior Alex Motley had 27 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Logan Benson had 11 points and 16 rebounds. Senior Mylon Anderson scored 11 points.

DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE

Spring Valley 69, Clear Lake 64

Senior Zach Boisen continued his hot streak scoring 20 points for the Cardinals in their victory over the Warriors on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Senior Sean Borgerding scored 14 and Pat Cipriano added 13.