Senior Owen Hamilton scored 25 points for the Cardinals (17-3 overall, 12-0 MBC) controlling any combination the Spartans (3-15, 1-10) would confront him with in the post.

When Hamilton was spelled on the bench by coach Nick Johnson, junior guard Peter Brookshaw, who scored 12 points, led the offense which showed off its ability to shoot the ball from distance. The pace of play and ball movement was more than the Spartans could keep up with.

Senior Nick Simon made three 3-pointers and scored 12 points.

St. Croix Central 70, Ellsworth 65

Ellsworth led after the first half, but could not finish off St. Croix Central on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Junior Alex Motley scored 29 points and grabbed five rebounds and had six steals.

Sophomore Logan Benson scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds.

Junior Drake Flom, who returned to action after sustaining an injury to his leg, scored five points and had six rebounds.

DUNN-ST. CROIX

Spring Valley 68, Colfax 44

Senior Sean Borgerding scored 19 points to lead the Cardinals (14-4, 9-1 DSC) to victory over the host Vikings (4-14, 2-9) in Dunn-St. Croix Conference prep boys basketball.

Dylan Bosshart, Blake Klatt and Zach Boisen each scored 10 points.