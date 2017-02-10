Search
    WFCA: Borgerding, Smith selected for all-star game

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 1:02 p.m.
    Sean Borgerding, running the ball as a quarterback against Grantsburg on October 28, was selected as a defensive back for the WFCA all-star game. The game will take place at UW-Oshkosh on July 15. (File photo)

    MADISON -- Spring Valley senior Sean Borgerding was selected on Friday, Feb. 10 as a defensive back to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-star game at Titan Stadium on July 15 at UW-Oshkosh.

    There are two games, one for the "large" schools and one for the "small" schools. The teams are made up of seniors and are split by geography, north and south.  Borgerding will play for the North Small team. 

    Prescott coach Matt Smith will be one of eight coaches for the North Small team. 

    Last year, Spring Valley sent two players: Ethan Hofacker and Jed Schlegel; Ellsworth sent Riley Melstrom; and Prescott sent Keegan Nielsen. 

    Other area players

    St. Croix Central: Trevor Nelson, Jordan Winegar. 

    Osceola: Ethan Ellingsworth, Tanner Johnson, Jason Bents.

    Baldwin-Woodville: Burch Elliot. 

    Durand:  Nate Siebenaler.

    For more information and complete rosters, visit the WFCA website

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
