WFCA: Borgerding, Smith selected for all-star game

There are two games, one for the "large" schools and one for the "small" schools. The teams are made up of seniors and are split by geography, north and south. Borgerding will play for the North Small team.

Prescott coach Matt Smith will be one of eight coaches for the North Small team.

Last year, Spring Valley sent two players: Ethan Hofacker and Jed Schlegel; Ellsworth sent Riley Melstrom; and Prescott sent Keegan Nielsen.

Other area players

St. Croix Central: Trevor Nelson, Jordan Winegar.

Osceola: Ethan Ellingsworth, Tanner Johnson, Jason Bents.

Baldwin-Woodville: Burch Elliot.

Durand: Nate Siebenaler.

For more information and complete rosters, visit the WFCA website.