Prep girls basketball: Prescott comfortable under pressure

Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke called a timeout after Prescott junior MacKenzie Carey made a 3-pointer to take a 27-16 lead with 15 minutes and 17 seconds to play in the second half.

The Panthers came out of the timeout and forced three turnovers on three Prescott possessions and Ellsworth cut the lead to 27-22. The Cardinals (8-12, 6-7 MBC) went on a 10-0 run leading to a 47-35 victory over the host Panthers (3-16, 1-12) in Middle Border Conference prep girls basketball on Friday, February 10.

“We knew we were going to turn the ball over some, that’s just the way it is when they bring that kind of pressure,” Prescott head coach Ron Murphy said. “We knew that if we gave up two or three easy (baskets off of turnovers) we’ve gotta make sure we get that plus a few on the other end.”

The guard play was key for the Cardinals to break the full-court press, which gave them opportunities 2-on-1’s and 3-on-2’s.

“We stayed super patient and trusted each other with our heads up and that was about it,” junior Sam Zuehlsdorf said of Prescott attacking the Ellsworth pressure. “It was kind of tough at the beginning of the year, but we started calming down and saying okay we’ve seen this before and we can do this.”

Prescott sophomore guard Allie Murphy scored 16 points. Janke gave the Cardinals a lot of credit for being able to consistently handle the press. Prescott had an answer for every challenge Ellsworth brought on.

“They see the floor really well,” Janke said. “(Assistant) coach (Jill) Hutcheson said it best (to the team after the game), she said, 'We made it too easy for them on their offensive end and they did a good job of making it hard on us.'"

On the other end of the court, it was a cold shooting night for the Panthers. Ellsworth junior Caitlin Dahl scored 10 points. Morgan Steele, Emma Swanson, and Kaitlyn Nugent each scored six points.

“We have to find ways to win ball games without shooting really well,” Swanson said. “We kind of had the cold hand tonight. We needed to be more patient but we forced some passes that we shouldn’t have and it kind of turned the game around.”

DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE

Durand 74, Spring Valley 37

Emily Annis scored 18 points for the Panthers (17-2, 12-1 DSC) as they defeated the host Cardinals (7-13, 4-9). Spring Valley freshman Alyxis Johansen scored 11 points and senior Katy Schreiber added nine.

Elk Mound 67, Plum City/Elmwood 26