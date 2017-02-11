“To push all 14 wrestlers through to sectionals is a feat,” Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek said. “It was a good day.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for all of the Panthers.

Ellsworth junior Sam Stuhl, the top 132-pounder in the state according to WiWrestling.com, got caught and was almost pinned in the first period of the championship match against Bloomer/Colfax freshman Mitchel Harmon.

With about 45 second left in the period, Stuhl had a 5-0 lead and went for a pin, but got caught in a headlock.

“I shouldn’t have been there, I got too high and I got caught,” Stuhl said. “I was on my back for the rest of the period…. If I would have been down there for five more seconds I would have blacked out.”

Between periods, he took as much time as he could to gather himself.

He pinned Harmon with two seconds left in the second period.

“Just like any champion does, when you’re in a tough situation like that, you don’t give up, you keep fighting,” Matzek said. “A lesser man would have let himself get pinned there.”

At 220 pounds, Ellsworth junior Caleb Linder upset Prescott senior Dillon Kimmen in the semifinals with a 4-2 decision. Kimmen had beaten Linder four times this season.

“It was just smart wrestling and trying to do my best in everything,” Linder said. “Basically just tried to tire him out and try to get him in the third period.”

Added Matzek: “You have to watch the film and then see if your guy can wrestle to a game plan and execute a game plan, just like any other sport honestly. He executed that game plan. He executed the counter to his counter and he executed it perfectly.”

Kimmen made it through wrestlebacks to qualify for sectionals next Tuesday at St. Croix Central, so a potential sixth match may happen.

“To come back and win that match today was a huge confidence boost going into next Tuesday and then the sectionals too,” Matzek said.

Qualifying wrestlers

106: 1, C. Stuhl, Ells; 2, E. Tulip, Pres.

113: 1, Nickowski, BW; 2, Peterson, Ells.

120: 1, Strom, Ells; 2, McCray, BW.

126: 1, Matzek, Ells; 2, Bonte, BW.

132: 1, S. Stuhl, Ells; 2, Harmon, BC.

138: 1, Lansing, Ells; 2, C. Atherton, Pres.

145: 1, Skelton, Ells; 2, Hillstead, BW.

152: 1, Bungartz, BC; 2, L. Melstrom, Ells.

160: 1, Lantz, Ells; 2, Luksich, Pres.

170: 1, George, Ells; 2, McNurlin, Pres.

182: 1, Sigler, Ells; 2, Olson, BC.

195: 1, Sanford, Pres; 2, C. Toenjes, Ells.

220: 1, Linder, Ells; 2, Kimmen, Pres.

285: 1, Freund, Ells; 2, M. Lee, BW.