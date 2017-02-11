Prescott wrestling: Cards advance six to sectionals

Prescott qualified six wrestlers; the Cardinals had five second-place finishers and one first-place wrestler.

Junior Ty Sanford, the sixth-ranked 195-pounder according to WiWrestling.com, was the lone champion for Prescott.

In the championship match, Sanford was millimeters away from earning a pin as the second period closed against Ellsworth senior Cole Toenjes.

“It was close, I have no idea if I pinned him there,” Sanford said. “It was definitely close, though.”

Sanford went back to work in the third period and pinned Toenjes 19 seconds into the third period.

Sanford continues to impress head coach Jordan Poirier.

“He goes out, does his job and does exactly what we expect of him,” Poirier said. “It’s hard to score on him.”

Sanford has also caught the attention of Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek.

“Ever since the Ellsworth Invitational, I’ve been impressed,” Matzek said. “I hope he continues to represent the conference and Western Wisconsin wrestling further down the road.”

One surprise for the Cardinals came in the 220-pound weight class when Dillon Kimmen, the seventh-ranked wrestler in his class, lost to Caleb Linder.

This was the fifth match of the season for Kimmen and Linder, the previous four were decisions in Kimmen’s favor.

“They’ve all kind of gone just like that all year,” Poirier said of the Kimmen-Linder matchups. “Linder has been right there with him all year, and he came out with a little extra and got him this time.”

Kimmen went through wrestlebacks and earned his sectional qualification the hard way.

Now the Cardinals will get back in the wrestling room and back to work as they look forward to sectionals.

“I’m ready to wrestle,” Sanford said. “I know I’ll have a tough match because there’ll be a No. 1 ranked kid in my bracket. I’m excited to wrestle and I’m really hoping to get to the Kohl Center.”

Qualifying wrestlers

106: 1, C. Stuhl, Ells; 2, E. Tulip, Pres.

113: 1, Nickowski, BW; 2, Peterson, Ells.

120: 1, Strom, Ells; 2, McCray, BW.

126: 1, Matzek, Ells; 2, Bonte, BW.

132: 1, S. Stuhl, Ells; 2, Harmon, BC.

138: 1, Lansing, Ells; 2, C. Atherton, Pres.

145: 1, Skelton, Ells; 2, Hillstead, BW.

152: 1, Bungartz, BC; 2, L. Melstrom, Ells.

160: 1, Lantz, Ells; 2, Luksich, Pres.

170: 1, George, Ells; 2, McNurlin, Pres.

182: 1, Sigler, Ells; 2, Olson, BC.

195: 1, Sanford, Pres; 2, C. Toenjes, Ells.

220: 1, Linder, Ells; 2, Kimmen, Pres.

285: 1, Freund, Ells; 2, M. Lee, BW.