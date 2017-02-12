DSC boys basketball: Cards jump Wolves early

Before Plum City/Elmwood knew what had hit them they were exhausted and in a world of hurt.

The host Cardinals (15-4, 10-1 DSC) never even gave the Wolves (8-11, 5-6) a window to get back into the game and earned a 67-37 victory on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference boys basketball at Spring Valley.

“Right out of the gate, we made sure that our defense was going to lead to our offense,” Cardinals senior Zach Boisen said. “We kept forcing them to do things that they didn’t want to do.”

One of those things that PCE didn’t want to do was get into foul trouble. The Wolves’ leading scorer this season, Luke Baier, found himself in foul trouble early in the first half. He also picked up two quick offensive fouls in the second half. The junior finished with 10 points.

Spring Valley head coach Rob Bosshart said the defense has been a work in progress all season.

“I thought it wasn’t too bad early in the year, but I think the kids are doing a really good job,” Bosshart said. “We’re not getting beat on the dribble as much. We don’t have to help as early and we aren’t leaving people unguarded as much any more.”

PCE senior Kraig Heit made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points.

The Spring Valley defense leads right into its offense. The offense has a variety of options that make it difficult to stop.

It also helps that the Cardinals can be led in transition by most of the players in their 8- or 9-man rotation.

The underlying theme that leads each transition, though, is unselfishness.

“We really pride ourselves in not being selfish with the ball,” freshman point guard Aaron Borgerding said. “We want everyone to score in double digits as many times as we can.”

Whether the Cardinals look for Boisen in the corner for a three-pointer in transition, senior Pat Cipriano crashing to the basket, or they just attack and draw a foul, Spring Valley is tough to stop because they have so many weapons.

“We talked about that at the beginning of the season,” Bosshart said “That was going to be one of our strengths this year, was that we had so many options offensively.”

Boisen made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, Cipriano scored 16 points, senior Sean Borgerding scored 14, and Aaron Borgerding had 10.

Those offensive options are playing with a lot of confidence and Boisen may be the perfect example of that.

Through his first 11 games this season, he averaged 8.09 points per game. In his last four games he has averaged 17.5 points per game. The senior missed almost a month with an illness.

“Ever since coming back from my sickness, I’ve had all the confidence in the world,” Boisen said.

That could be seen when he took a heat check from about 28-feet in the second half. When it rimmed out, he was subbed out and took a seat on the bench.

“We expected it to go in,” said Aaron Borgerding, who was supportive of the senior’s confidence.

With the win, Spring Valley moved into a first-place tie in the conference with Elk Mound. The Cardinals visit the Mounders on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Saturday’s game was a matchup of teams that have played a lot of games recently. Spring Valley played four games in eight days and PCE played five games in eight days.

Both teams play against each other again on Thursday, Feb. 23.

“We were tired and they jumped on us,” Wolves head coach Chris Segerstrom said. “We’ll regroup and hopefully it will be a completely different game next time.”