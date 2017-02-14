“We were able to (start fast) with some good pressure defense and aggressive offense by several players,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said.

Kaitlyn Nugent scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half to help the Panthers get rolling.

“We saw good growth from our perimeter players tonight,” Janke said. “(Emma) Swanson, (Taylor) Feuerhelm, Nugent and (Nadia) Sigler found their way into the lane to either score or feed our post players.”

Juniors Caitlin Dahl and Camryn Richards were the recipients of those passes in the post. Dahl scored 10 and Richards added six.

“It was the best scoring balance we’ve had all season,” Janke said. “That’s good timing with the WIAA tournament coming up.”

ELLSWORTH…….....26 23 -- 49

SPRING VALLEY…...16 17 -- 33

Panthers (Points): Nugent 13; Dahl 10; Swanson, Sigler 7; Richards 6; Steele 4; Feuerhelm 2.

Cardinals: Wegener 11; Schreiber 6; Lee, Bune 4; Johansen 3; O’Brein, Anderson 2; Huntress 1.