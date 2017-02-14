Prep girls basketball: Ellsworth gets "best scoring balance" of year
SPRING VALLEY -- The Panthers were focused on starting fast after a slow start on Friday, Feb. 10 against Prescott.
Ellsworth outscored Spring Valley 26-16 in the first half before earning a 49-33 victory in nonconference prep girls basketball on Monday, Feb. 13 at Spring Valley High School. This was the third Panthers win in four games.
“We were able to (start fast) with some good pressure defense and aggressive offense by several players,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said.
Kaitlyn Nugent scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half to help the Panthers get rolling.
“We saw good growth from our perimeter players tonight,” Janke said. “(Emma) Swanson, (Taylor) Feuerhelm, Nugent and (Nadia) Sigler found their way into the lane to either score or feed our post players.”
Juniors Caitlin Dahl and Camryn Richards were the recipients of those passes in the post. Dahl scored 10 and Richards added six.
“It was the best scoring balance we’ve had all season,” Janke said. “That’s good timing with the WIAA tournament coming up.”
ELLSWORTH…….....26 23 -- 49
SPRING VALLEY…...16 17 -- 33
Panthers (Points): Nugent 13; Dahl 10; Swanson, Sigler 7; Richards 6; Steele 4; Feuerhelm 2.
Cardinals: Wegener 11; Schreiber 6; Lee, Bune 4; Johansen 3; O’Brein, Anderson 2; Huntress 1.