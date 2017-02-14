Search
    Ellsworth wrestling: One dual away

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 7:55 p.m.
    Ellsworth senior Mike Freund wrestles at regionals on Saturday, Feb. 11. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    HAMMOND -- Ellsworth is one dual away from returning to the Madison in its quest to repeat as WIAA Division 2 state champions after defeating Barron, 77-0, at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond.

    The Panthers rattled off 10 pins to start the dual. The first match to see three periods of wrestling was the 11th match of the dual.

    106: C. Stuhl, pinned Cox, 1:48; 113: Peterson, pinned Thompson, 2:19; 120: Strom, pinned Meza, 2:19; 126: O. Matzek, pinned Massie, 3:22; 132: S. Stuhl, Kobernick, :50; 138: Lansing, pinned Fowler, 1:02; 145: Skelton, mdec. J. Massie, 16-2; 152: L. Melstrom, mdec. N. Massie, 12-4; 160: Lantz, dec. Waldofski, 4-3; 170: George, pinned Wohlk, 5:36; 182: Sigler, pinned Lorvig, 1:46; 195: C. Toenjes, pinned Miller, 1:41; 220: Linder, pinned Hutton, 2:50; 285: Freund, pinned Viebrock, 2:21.

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

