Ellsworth wrestling: One dual away
HAMMOND -- Ellsworth is one dual away from returning to the Madison in its quest to repeat as WIAA Division 2 state champions after defeating Barron, 77-0, at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond.
The Panthers rattled off 10 pins to start the dual. The first match to see three periods of wrestling was the 11th match of the dual.
106: C. Stuhl, pinned Cox, 1:48; 113: Peterson, pinned Thompson, 2:19; 120: Strom, pinned Meza, 2:19; 126: O. Matzek, pinned Massie, 3:22; 132: S. Stuhl, Kobernick, :50; 138: Lansing, pinned Fowler, 1:02; 145: Skelton, mdec. J. Massie, 16-2; 152: L. Melstrom, mdec. N. Massie, 12-4; 160: Lantz, dec. Waldofski, 4-3; 170: George, pinned Wohlk, 5:36; 182: Sigler, pinned Lorvig, 1:46; 195: C. Toenjes, pinned Miller, 1:41; 220: Linder, pinned Hutton, 2:50; 285: Freund, pinned Viebrock, 2:21.