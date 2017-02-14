The Cardinals carried a 28-27 lead into the final match at 120 pounds. Clayton Neisinger settled into the moment and delivered a first period pin in 1 minute and 53 seconds.

“I told him, this kid is a first year kid and you have more experience than him,” SVE head coach Carter Turner said. “Don’t make this more than it is. Just go out there and wrestle like you know how to.”

With the win, the Cardinals will wrestle Durand at 8 p.m. at Boyceville High School.

Senior Dylan Bune started off the dual by pinning his 126-pound opponent in 1 minute and 40 seconds.

Senior Seth Schlegel followed that up with a pin in 5:28.

Turner said he expects a similar match against Durand.

“We just need to not let them into the match,” Turner said. “We need to go out there and hit them right away and make them believe that they need to go home.”

106: Thaemert, SCF, pinned B. Anderson, 3:17; 113: Yira, SCF, dec. Deppa, 10-5; 120: Neisinger, SVE, pinned Semmens, 1:53; *126: Bune, SVE, pinned Bushweiller, 1:40; 132: Se. Schlegel, SVE, pinned J. Wilson, 5:28; 138: Langer, SCF, dec. Stevens, 11-9; 145: SVE received a forfeit; 152: Sedok, SCF, dec. Sa. Schlegel, 10-3; 160: Fesenmaier, SVE, dec. Carney, 11-7; 170: Merth, SVE, mdec. McCurdy, 13-0; 182: SCF received forfeit; 195: Bastin, SCF, dec. Hofacker, 9-2; 220: Turner, SVE, dec. Drinken, 3-2; 285: Gearhart, SCF, dec. Elsenpeter, 5-3.