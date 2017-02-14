Search
    SVE wrestling: Neisinger's pin advances Cards to sectional final

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 8:02 p.m.
    Spring Valley/Elmwood 120-pounder Clayton Neisinger in the process of completing the the final match of the sectional semifinals against St. Croix Falls on Tuesday, Feb. 14. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    BOYCEVILLE -- The Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling team defeated St. Croix Falls, 34-27, in its first match of the WIAA Division 3 sectional hosted at Boyceville High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Cardinals face Durand in the sectional final for the opportunity to go to team state.

    The Cardinals carried a 28-27 lead into the final match at 120 pounds. Clayton Neisinger settled into the moment and delivered a first period pin in 1 minute and 53 seconds.

    “I told him, this kid is a first year kid and you have more experience than him,” SVE head coach Carter Turner said. “Don’t make this more than it is. Just go out there and wrestle like you know how to.”

    With the win, the Cardinals will wrestle Durand at 8 p.m. at Boyceville High School.

    Carter Turner (left), Seth Schlegel (center), Dylan Bune (right) approach St. Croix Falls for final handshake.Senior Dylan Bune started off the dual by pinning his 126-pound opponent in 1 minute and 40 seconds.

    Senior Seth Schlegel followed that up with a pin in 5:28.

    Turner said he expects a similar match against Durand.

    “We just need to not let them into the match,” Turner said. “We need to go out there and hit them right away and make them believe that they need to go home.”

    106: Thaemert, SCF, pinned B. Anderson, 3:17; 113: Yira, SCF, dec. Deppa, 10-5; 120: Neisinger, SVE, pinned Semmens, 1:53; *126: Bune, SVE, pinned Bushweiller, 1:40; 132: Se. Schlegel, SVE, pinned J. Wilson, 5:28; 138: Langer, SCF, dec. Stevens, 11-9; 145: SVE received a forfeit; 152: Sedok, SCF, dec. Sa. Schlegel, 10-3; 160: Fesenmaier, SVE, dec. Carney, 11-7; 170: Merth, SVE, mdec. McCurdy, 13-0; 182: SCF received forfeit; 195: Bastin, SCF, dec. Hofacker, 9-2; 220: Turner, SVE, dec. Drinken, 3-2; 285: Gearhart, SCF, dec. Elsenpeter, 5-3.

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
