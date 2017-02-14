SVE wrestling: Sophomores put Cards over the edge

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the WIAA Division 3 wrestling sectionals the Cardinals advanced to the team state tournament after defeating St. Croix Falls, 34-27 in the sectional semifinal and Durand, sectional hosted at Boyceville High School.

It will be the fourth year in a row that Spring Valley/Elmwood is headed back to the UW-Field House on Saturday, March 4.

“We got some big pins from the upper-middle weights and that’s what we needed,” SVE head coach Carter Turner said. “In a high pressure situation like this, you hope they can do it but sometimes they don’t.”

Sophomores Kenny Fesenmaier and Clayton Neisinger are two of the inexperienced wrestlers that the Cardinals got major contributions from.

“(Neisinger) works hard,” said senior Cruze Hurlburt, who broke the school record for career wins. “(Dylan Bune and Seth Schlegel) make sure to take care of him at practice. They throw him around a bit and it has paid off.”

And then there’s Fesenmaier.

“I’m really proud of Kenny,” Hurlburt said with excitement. “He runs a lot and is in great shape. He is always coming up to me in practice when I’m tired to wrestle live. He knows what’s going to happen but he’s always pushing himself.”

106: Humphrey, D, pinned B. Anderson, :26; 113: Casey, D, pinned Deppa, 1:43; 120: Neisinger, SVE, dec. Dorwin, 11-5; 126: Bune, SVE, pinned Bauer, 1:24; 132: Se. Schlegel, SVE, pinned Crowell, :31; 138: Stevens, SVE, dec. Boardman, 10-3; 145: Casey, D, pinned Rielly, 6:36; 152: Hurlburt, SVE, pinned Schlosser, 1:42; 160: Hartung, D, pinned Hartung, 5:40; 170: Fesenmaier, SVE, pinned Biesterveld, 3:14; 182: SVE received a forfeit; 195: Hofacker, SVE, pinned Gilbertson, 2:43; 220: Turner, SVE, pinned Zeilinger, 1:33; 285: Abramson, Du, pinned Elsenpeter, 3:03.

SVE 34, St. Croix Falls 27

Before the Cardinals could compete against Durand, they had to beat St. Croix Falls.

The Cardinals carried a 28-27 lead into the final match at 120 pounds. Clayton Neisinger settled into the moment and delivered a first period pin in 1 minute and 53 seconds.

“I told him, this kid is a first year kid and you have more experience than him,” SVE head coach Carter Turner said. “Don’t make this more than it is. Just go out there and wrestle like you know how to.”

With the win, the Cardinals will wrestle Durand at 8 p.m. at Boyceville High School.

Senior Dylan Bune started off the dual by pinning his 126-pound opponent in 1 minute and 40 seconds.

Senior Seth Schlegel followed that up with a pin in 5:28.

Turner said he expects a similar match against Durand.

“We just need to not let them into the match,” Turner said. “We need to go out there and hit them right away and make them believe that they need to go home.”

106: Thaemert, SCF, pinned B. Anderson, 3:17; 113: Yira, SCF, dec. Deppa, 10-5; 120: Neisinger, SVE, pinned Semmens, 1:53; *126: Bune, SVE, pinned Bushweiller, 1:40; 132: Se. Schlegel, SVE, pinned J. Wilson, 5:28; 138: Langer, SCF, dec. Stevens, 11-9; 145: SVE received a forfeit; 152: Sedok, SCF, dec. Sa. Schlegel, 10-3; 160: Fesenmaier, SVE, dec. Carney, 11-7; 170: Merth, SVE, mdec. McCurdy, 13-0; 182: SCF received forfeit; 195: Bastin, SCF, dec. Hofacker, 9-2; 220: Turner, SVE, dec. Drinken, 3-2; 285: Gearhart, SCF, dec. Elsenpeter, 5-3.