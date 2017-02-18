MBC boys basketball: Brookshaw, Murphy carry Cards

Prescott junior Petey Brookshaw scored 24 points and senior Luke Murphy added 23 points as the Cardinals (18-3, 13-0 MBC) earned a 72-57 victory over the host Panthers (11-9, 7-6) in prep boys basketball on Friday, Feb. 17 to extend its Middle Border Conference winning streak to 44 games.

Prescott turned up the heat on Ellsworth and went on a 21-6 run to open the second half and push its lead to 46-25 with 11 minutes and 59 seconds left.

Prescott head coach Nick Johnson felt like the team had too many turnovers in the first half. With the Panthers committing to taking Hamilton out of the game, the Cardinals had to find the Ellsworth vulnerabilities.

“They did a good job on him,” Johnson said. “They were fronting and pushing him out of the lane, but they weren’t helping on our drives, so it should be a wide-open layup because we could drive and get in the paint with Petey and Luke.”

In the last meeting between Ellsworth and Prescott, Hamilton had a career high, 38 points. He battled foul trouble in the first half.

The first offensive possession of the second half for the Cardinals resulted in a pair of free throws for Hamilton. Those were the only two points he had during the 21-6 Prescott run.

Within the run was a 10-0 burst from the Cardinals bookended by a pair of Nick Simon 3-pointers.

Ellsworth called a timeout to regroup.

The next Prescott possession resulted in a Joe Roosen 3-pointer.

When Ellsworth started trying to run the Cardinals off the more aggressively, Brookshaw and Murphy were able to attack the basket.

“If they hit a couple, their guys are going to help more and then the lane opens for me to cut,” Brookshaw said. “In the second half I was able to do what I wanted in the lane.”

He did exactly that on the next two Prescott possessions driving to the basket, hanging in the lane and spinning the ball off the backboard.

The Cardinals had too many weapons for Ellsworth to contain.

“They have some really good seniors and shooters,” Ellsworth head coach Tim Dahl said. “Their offense is very balanced.”

Dahl was happy with the Panthers’ ability to limit Hamilton to 10 points.

“Joe Kannel played his rear end off tonight,” Dahl said. “He did an awesome job.”

But to compete with Prescott, Ellsworth needed to be clicking on all cylinders. Junior Alex Motley was the leading scorer with 14 points. He came in averaging 22.1 points per game since playing against Prescott on Jan. 12 -- a game he scored 30 points in.

“Joe Roosen’s defense was really good against Motley,” Johnson said. “Every game he has the team’s best (perimeter) scorer. He’s so dedicated defensively and so quick.

“He’s a good shooter, but he knows he is out there because of his defense.”

The extra level of dedication to the defensive end is something that has been a work in progress for the Cardinals.

“Coach has been strict on that lately in practice, games and in film,” Brookshaw said. “We have put in so much time and attention on the defensive end. He has been digging in on us defensively.”

Even an offense as dynamic as Prescott’s has cold spells, which makes defense even more important.

“Obviously we have a lot of offensive players that can score at will sometimes,” Simon said. “But sometimes when we’re not feeling well shooting, we just have to focus on defense and controlling that side of the game.”

DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE

Spring Valley 59, Durand 57

Senior Blake Klatt led the Cardinals (16-5, 11-2 DSC) with 14 points as they defeated the visiting Panthers (13-7, 8-5) in Dunn-St. Croix Conference prep boys basketball.

Senior Sean Borgerding had six points of his 12 points in the last 90 seconds to help Spring Valley hang on.

Senior Zach Boisen scored 13 points and sophomore Dylan Bosshart added nine points.