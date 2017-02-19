Ellsworth wrestling: Panthers 'embrace' target

Charlie Stuhl (106), Sawyer Strom (120), Owen Matzek (126), Sam Stuhl (132), Jared Lansing (138), Cole Skelton (145), Anders Lantz (160), and Jake Sigler (182) were champions and Mike Freund took third place in the heavyweight bracket to qualify for the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison on Feb. 23, 24, and 25.

The controversy came in the finals match between Ellsworth 160-pounder Anders Lantz and Medford junior Kolten Hanson. Tied 1-1 with two seconds remaining in the third period one of the referees called Lantz for stalling as time expired.

Panthers fans booed. Other fans cheered. Lantz thought he had lost, ripped his head gear off and headed towards the locker room. He was corralled by an assistant coach while the other assistant coach demanded that the referees reconsider the call of stalling.

The referees sorted out their differences and decided that Lantz was not stalling sending the match went to extra time.

At times it seemed like Lantz had to wrestle against every non-Ellsworth fan against him.

Sigler was right behind the Ellsworth coaches corner waiting for his 182-pound championship to take place on the same mat.

“I’ve seen matches like that where they get down to the last seconds,” Sigler said. “But that was something else. It’s still kind of hard to comprehend, but it was pretty cool."

Lantz earned a 3-2 tiebreaker victory, though he admitted he may have lost his cool celebrating the victory.

Sigler said while he enjoyed watching the match he felt bad for Lantz.

“It’s kind of hard (when the crowd turns on you),” Sigler said. “You’re trying so hard (in your match) and it’s already emotional because you’re giving it your all, and then everyone is rooting against you and all of the sudden you feel like you’re wrestling everybody.”

Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek said he had a similar experience being booed in the same gym in sectionals when he was in high school.

How does Matzek recommend the Panthers handle competing while seemingly having a target on their singlets because they wrestle for Ellsworth?

“I tell the guys to embrace it,” Matzek said. “They know ahead of time it is going to happen ahead of time.

“My first year back coaching here we had a match like that and it was wild. The whole gym was on us. It was wild. I loved it.”

But then there’s the emotions that go with it for Lantz.

“Think about all that’s going on for him,” Matzek said, “The kid is 17- or 18-years old. The whole crowd is on him. He thought he won, then he thought he lost. Then he thought he won again.

“That’s wild for a kid.”

Lantz said he knew the match would be competitive and that the atmosphere added to it.

“I knew it was going to be a barnburner,” Lantz said. “I just knew that I was going to have to stick it out for eight minutes or ten minutes.

“He’s a strong kid. He has a good defense and I knew I had to slow him down, but he was good at defending what I do.”

Though not controversial, Skelton earned a 7-5 victory in overtime against Amery senior Shawn Waalen. Skelton got a takedown with four seconds left in the third period to force overtime.

From the corner, Matzek tried to help the senior gain momentum for a comeback as he trailed late.

“I don’t know the exact words that I used,” Matzek said. “But I just told him not to give up and not turn on himself because as long as there’s time on the clock, you can win.”

As overtime was starting, Matzek was telling Skelton to breathe.

“We had a nationally renowned sports psychologist, Mark Schwab, come in and talk to the guys (at the beginning of the year)," Matzek said. "He basically just told the guys to breathe. Skelly is one of those guys that we sometimes have to remind them to breathe to get more oxygen to their brain.”

106-pounds: 1st place, C. Stuhl, Ells.; 2, Ackman, S/CC; 3, E. Tulip, Pres.; 113: 1, Higgins, Med.; 2, Marley, MM/GET; 3, Nickowski, BW; 120: 1, Strom, Ells; 2, Purney, MM/GET; 3, Smith, Am.; 126: 1, Matzek, Ells; 2, Lakey, MM/GET; 3, Moncada, Som.; 132: 1, S. Stuhl, Ells; 2, Harmon, B/C; 3, Calen Kirkpatrick, NW; 138: 1, Lansing, Ells; 2, Coyne, HN; 3, D. Smith, SB/OW 145: 1, Skelton, Ells; 2, Waalen, A; 3, Massie, Bar.; 152: 1, Schmidt, RL; 2, Burzynski, SB/OW; 3, Maynard, MM/GET 160: 1, Lantz, Ells; 2, Hanson, Med.; 3, Waldofski, Bar.; 170: 1, Buchanan, NGL; 2, Newell, CW/PF; 3, Oman, Am.; 182: 1, Sigler, Ells; 2, Olson, B/C; 3, Schultz, LFGS; 195: 1, Luepke, S/CC; 2, Sanford, Pres; 3, R. Larson, SCC; 220: 1, Daffinson, MM/GET; 2, Carrol, Spo.; 3, Bugella, RL; 285: 1, Zschernitz, S/CC; 2, Rueth, NGL; 3, Freund, Ells.