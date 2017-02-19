WIAA boys basketball: Playoff brackets released
MADISON -- The road to the Kohl Center for the WIAA boys basketball state championships is set.
Ellsworth will host Spooner in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 prep boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Prescott earned a No. 1 seed and thus a bye for the first round. The Cardinals will play the winner of Barron and Baldwin-Woodville at home on Friday, March 3.
Plum City/Elmwood was named the No. 7 seed and will host Boyceville in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 prep boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Spring Valley will host the winner of the PCE vs. Boyceville on Friday, March 3.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
