    WIAA boys basketball: Playoff brackets released

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 6:22 p.m.
    Owen Hamilton wins the tip on Friday, Feb. 17 against Ellsworth. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

    MADISON -- The road to the Kohl Center for the WIAA boys basketball state championships is set. 

    Ellsworth will host Spooner in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 prep boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Prescott earned a No. 1 seed and thus a bye for the first round. The Cardinals will play the winner of Barron and Baldwin-Woodville at home on Friday, March 3. 

    Plum City/Elmwood was named the No. 7 seed and will host Boyceville in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 prep boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Spring Valley will host the winner of the PCE vs. Boyceville on Friday, March 3. 

    All games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

    For a complete bracket, visit the WIAA website.

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016.

