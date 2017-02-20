Block honored for distinguished service

The banquet was headlined by a five-person Hall of Fame Class that included Doug Gonring, Mike Gregory, Bob Heinkel, Chuck Ihle and Bill Urban — all long-time head coaches in the state of Wisconsin.

Block was one of six people to be given the 2016 WBCA Distinguished Service Award. The other five to earn the award were John Ball, Jeff Eberle, Dennis Kostac, Gary Lawrynk and Bob Wickman.

Block retired from coaching the Ellsworth prep baseball team last spring, handing over the reigns of the program to long-time assistant coach Ryan Christenson.

Before coaching at Ellsworth, Block spent 13 years coaching in Prescott. In 1998, he gave up his duties as head coach to Jeff Ryan, who is still coaching the Cardinals.

In between his time as head coach of the high school baseball teams, Block took over the head coaching duties at UW-River Falls. In 2002 the baseball program was dropped at the school.

Block retired from coaching high school baseball with 455 wins stretched across 26 years. He coached Prescott to a state title in 1994.

Now that Block has extra time on his hands, he has been helping his son Jeff Block coach the club baseball team at the University of Wisconsin. Jeff is one of the charter members of the program.