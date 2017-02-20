Search
    MBC boys basketball: Benson's near triple-double paces Ellsworth

    By Jalen Knuteson on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:39 p.m.
    Ellsworth sophomore Logan Benson makes a 3-pointer on Monday, Feb. 20 against Durand. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    ELLSWORTH -- Sophomore Logan Benson scored 21 points grabbed 10 rebounds and had eight assists for the Ellsworth in a 71-53 victory against Durand in nonconference prep boys basketball on Monday, Feb. 20.

    Ellsworth (12-9)  entered half with a seven-point lead and extended it in the second half with four players in double figures.

    Junior Drake Flom scored 16 points and Alex Motley added 15 points.

    Joe Kannel made five of his seven shots and added two free throws to finish with 12 points.

    Mylon Anderson did not score, but had seven assists and five rebounds.

    DURAND……………..25     28   --   53

    ELLSWORTH………..32     39   --   71

    Ells (Points): Benson 21; Flom 16; Motley 15; Kannel 12; Huppert 6; L. Anderson 1.

    Prescott sophomore Brian Tayson shoots a 3-pointer Monday, Feb. 20 against St. Croix Central. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)Prescott 79, St. Croix Central 55

    Senior Luke Murphy scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals to victory against the visiting Panthers in a Middle Border Conference matchup on Monday, Feb. 20.

    Senior Owen Hamilton scored 14 points and Nick Simon scored 11 points.

    Bo Smith came in late and added eight points to the cause for Prescott.

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
