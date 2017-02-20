Ellsworth (12-9) entered half with a seven-point lead and extended it in the second half with four players in double figures.

Junior Drake Flom scored 16 points and Alex Motley added 15 points.

Joe Kannel made five of his seven shots and added two free throws to finish with 12 points.

Mylon Anderson did not score, but had seven assists and five rebounds.

DURAND……………..25 28 -- 53

ELLSWORTH………..32 39 -- 71

Ells (Points): Benson 21; Flom 16; Motley 15; Kannel 12; Huppert 6; L. Anderson 1.

Prescott 79, St. Croix Central 55

Senior Luke Murphy scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals to victory against the visiting Panthers in a Middle Border Conference matchup on Monday, Feb. 20.

Senior Owen Hamilton scored 14 points and Nick Simon scored 11 points.

Bo Smith came in late and added eight points to the cause for Prescott.