SVE wrestling: Five Cards headed to Madison with unfinished business

After qualifying for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament at the Kohl Center by finishing in the top-3 of their weight classes Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Independence sectional, the seniors will have their chance to do just that: finish.

Joining Schlegel (132 pounds) and Hurlburt (145) will be senior Dylan Bune (126), junior Nick Hofacker (182), and sophomore Carter Merth (170).

The seniors have been part of one of the most successful four-year runs in Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling history, winning four conference titles, going to state four times and winning one state title.

Most of the success this class has had has come on the team stage.

On Feb. 14, Hurlburt broke the school record for wins. A record previously held by Ethan Hofacker, who won 153 times in his career.

“It is quite an accomplishment for Cruze to get this record,” SVE head coach Carter Turner said. “It is going to take a very good wrestler to break that record in the future.”

Hurlburt has had an impressive senior year. After the Northern Badger Invitational, Turner said he hadn’t seen a wrestler go through the tournament and dominate like Hurlburt did.

So when he pinned his opponent in the sectional final seemingly with ease and without the crowd roaring about it as it happened, Schlegel said it’s just what you come to expect from him.

“It’s what he does, he’s a heck of a wrestler,” Schlegel said. “It’s a special thing to watch him wrestle.”

All three of the seniors placed at state last year, so they’re all focused on finishing the tournaments as champions.

Hurlburt and Schlegel each took third place after they lost in the semifinals to the eventual champion of their respective weight classes.

Bune finished in sixth place of the 113-pound weight class.

Turner said Bune looks like he is on a mission. At sectionals, the 126-pounder earned two victories by decision with a technical fall in the semifinals in the middle.

Schlegel had a difficult day in the 132-pound weight class. The top-4 wrestlers in his bracket were all top-10 wrestlers in the state.

He lost 10-2 to Tate Murty in the championship. Murty has a 33-1 record on the season and Schlegel has a 39-2 record.

“He wrestled well but couldn't quite get past Murty's quickness,” Turner said.

The accomplishments on the mat have been impressive, but the cerebral contributions to the development of this year’s team have been perhaps even more impressive.

“They are really knowledgeable in wrestling,” Turner said. “I do listen to the kids a lot. I don’t always agree with them and I don’t coach by what they say, but I listen to them because they do have good input sometimes.”

At meets and duals you can see that happening too. Turner always has his assistant coaches nearby; Hurlburt, Bune and Schlegel are typically just as close.

“I love having them by me, just like the other coaches too,” Turner said. “We talk and they have suggestions.”

Turner yielded the floor to Hurlburt and Schlegel during the conference championship dual against Boyceville. They were all going to be delivering the same instructions, so Turner kind of turned to the seniors and let them holler out the instructions for one of the underclassmen on the mat at a pivotal time for the Cardinals.

The SVE wrestling team has grown in part because the seniors have taken the young Cardinals under their wings. Hurlburt has taken on the upper-middle weights, which was evident in the excitement in his voice talking about Kenny Fesenmaier’s late improvements down the stretch.

Bune and Schlegel have taken on the development of the light weights, which could be seen in the team sectionals when Clayton Neisinger pinned his opponent to secure the win.

Hurlburt said he was happy to see the Cardinals growing.

“Some of the guys, the mental side of wrestling varsity might be getting to them a little bit — they’re a little young yet,” Hurlburt said. “These guys are getting the mentality, though, and it’s exciting.”

This weekend, the seniors will have a chance to focus on themselves and individual accomplishments: something that has never been far from their minds.