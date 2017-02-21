Two Prescott juniors each admitted they knew they were flying under the radar. Ethan Tulip (106) and Ty Sanford (195) both knew they had the ability to earn victories against good wrestlers and on Saturday, Feb. 18 when they qualified for the Division 2 individual state tournament by finishing in the top three of their respective weight classes, it was proof that they did belong among the state's best.

“I see (the rankings),” Sanford said with a grin as if he knew he wasn’t supposed to say that.

“It’s been hard to do when we kind of came out of nowhere,” Tulip said. “No one really thought we’d do very good, but it’s exciting to have these experiences.”

In their first two seasons wrestling varsity, Tulip and Sanford had different challenges along the way.

Each of the challenges made them better. For instance, Tulip was giving up weight to almost all of his opponents. Tulip is the definition of a featherweight.

“He’s doing an amazing job,” Sanford said. “I don’t think anyone (outside of Prescott) realized how good he was going to wrestle.

“And he’s finally at weight, so that helps him a lot.”

After wrestling underweight for so long, Tulip had to be technically sound.

“Just weighing that much is a huge confidence builder for him,” Prescott head coach Jordan Poirier said. “However, Ethan is still undersized and so his positioning when he is wrestling is extremely important. He has spent a lot of time trying to get this perfected, and throughout the end of December and most of January he was pretty hard to beat.”

At the end of January, Tulip suffered a foot injury. He had come so far that he had to wrestle through it and at least give it a shot.

Tulip took an injury forfeit in the championship round and finished in third place at sectionals after pinning Alex Cox in his first match and earning an 11-6 decision in his second match.

“Most kids would have gone to the doctor and just been done for the year,” Poirier said of the injury Tulip sustained earlier in the year. “For him to be injured and still make it to the state tournament is truly a fantastic accomplishment.”

Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek called what Tulip is doing with a bad wheel “incredible.”

Matzek, who recruited Poirier to come wrestle for him when he was coaching Division 3 wrestling at Augsburg, said “heck yeah I’m impressed” when asked to weigh in on the year Prescott has had.

Matzek is just one of the people that Sanford has caught the attention of this year. He said the turning point for him came when he earned a 10-1 major decision at the Northern Badger against Jeffrey Breaker from Augusta.

Breaker pinned Sanford in the 2016 regional finals.

“When I beat him, that’s when I realized I could go pretty far this year,” Sanford said.

Sanford, 38-3, has burst onto the scene and enters the state tournament as the seventh-ranked wrestler in his weight class.

“Ty has been the most consistent wrestler on the team all year,” Poirier said. “Last year Ty had a slightly better than 500-record. His confidence throughout the year just keeps growing and people around the state are noticing his strong performances.”

Sanford lost his sectional finals match after getting hit with a hard cross face.

“He had a rough finals match with a very good wrestler, but Ty will find a way to close the gap and he will only learn from that experience,” Poirier said.

Now that Tulip and Sanford are on the stage, it’s time to see what they can do Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“I cannot wait for these kids to be able to experience the state tournament from the mats,” Poirier said. “The Wisconsin state tournament is one of the best in the nation and it is an experience these kids will never forget.”