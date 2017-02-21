The board decided the team must have at least five members to exist.

At the meeting, athletic director Ann Anderson estimated at least 10 kids would be interested in playing.

The first version of the boys tennis team at Ellsworth started in 1970 and was cut by the school in 2001. Efforts to find a volunteer coach proved unsuccessful forcing the school to disband the sport.

“As the funds depleted, it was difficult to get a coach when all the coaching hours would be volunteer,” Anderson wrote in an email. “The last several years, we were not able to host a boys’ tennis team due to this.”

Now, the school is in a position where they can pay a coach. With the board’s approval of a team, the process of finding a coach has officially begun. It was reported there has already been some interest from potential coaches.

The current girls’ tennis coach is paid $3,060 per year; the team has a $750 operating budget. The boys budget is not guaranteed to be the same. Transportation of the team does not count against the team’s budget; instead it is accounted for in the school’s transportation budget.

A board member said the new tennis courts at Summit Hill Park have increased interest in a school-sponsored competitive tennis team.

With the addition of a boys’ tennis team, it’s understood that if a girls sport gained enough interest “at a reasonable expectation of competition” the board would need to consider approving it.

“If we can prove that we can sustain a team at a competitive level, we would be required (by Title IX) to start that sport for the females,” Anderson said at the meeting.

If a female sport was approved, it would not have to compete at a varsity level.

With the addition of boys tennis, Ellsworth now has eight sports for boys and seven for girls.

In order to be in compliance with Title IX, a school does not have to have an equal number of sports for each gender, but the sports participation rates do need to resemble the distribution of general student population.

