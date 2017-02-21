WIAA girls basketball: Haas, Burr too much for Ellsworth

The Panthers came out with a plan to keep Brooke Evenson from having another monster scoring game after she scored 30 points against Ellsworth when the two teams met on January 19.

Senior Morgan Steele was given the task of containing Evenson.

Evenson finished with six points.

“(Steele) played some inspiring basketball these last six weeks,” head coach Jason Janke said. Janke continued to say the senior captain “modeled fantastic intensity” for the whole team to follow.

In the first half, Janke was proud of the way the team executed the gameplan. The Panthers (5-18) had an 8-7 lead when sophomore Emma Swanson made a pair of free throws, but the Blackhawks (9-14) responded with a 21-6 run.

The difference in the first half, though, was the ability of Baldwin-Woodville to dominate with second-chance opportunities. Destinee Haas, a 5-foot-8 senior, had 12 points on second chances in the first half as the Blackhawks took a 30-17 lead at the break.

“Defensively, we just didn’t get the rebounds that we absolutely have to get to beat this team,” Janke said.

Haas finished with 19 points. Baldwin-Woodville junior Lindsay Burr made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points.

Swanson scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the first half. Freshman Kaitlyn Nugent and junior Caitlin Dahl each scored eight points.

The season was predicated as a year where the Panthers were going to grow.

Speaking in a halftime interview with WDMO radio, which was broadcasting the game on 95.7 FM radio, Ellsworth athletic director Ann Anderson pointed out the dedication of the Ellsworth coaching staff to improving fundamentals in Janke’s first year as head coach.

Janke gives all that credit for the improvement to the kids.

“We are very proud of how our kids competed,” Janke said. “They made some great strides this season.”