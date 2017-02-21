For much of the second half, Spring Valley sank into a 2-3 zone on defense as they outscored Plum City/Elmwood 24-9 en route to a 46-31 victory in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 prep girls playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“Last time we played them, our post players played really well,” Plum City/Elmwood head coach Mike Birtzer said. “So they packed it in and forced us to take the outside shot and we didn’t make the outside shots.”

The Wolves made nine free throws in the second half and did not make a field goal.

At halftime, the teams were tied at 21.

“We came out of the locker room thinking that they just expected to win, but we wanted it really bad and we worked our butts off all week for it,” senior Kaitlyn Schreiber said.

A key stretch for the Cardinals in the second half came when freshman Sandy Bune took the team on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 41-26 with 6 minutes and 13 seconds remaining, which put the game out of reach.

Bune and fellow freshman Lexi Johansen each scored 16 points.

“This is exciting (to win a playoff game),” Schreiber said. “Especially against a rival. We lost to them twice during the regular season, so this is good.”

“I’m happy for the girls, I’m happy for all of them,” Spring Valley head coach Sean Hoolihan said. “Some kids played some different roles tonight, which can be tough on them.”

One of the alterations to the roles for the Cardinals was that Hoolihan started “three post-type people” to counter the post advantage that the Wolves had in past games.

Another adjustment that Spring Valley made was to run a 1-3-1 zone defense to slow down PCE, which had forced turnovers by forcing the Cardinals -- and several other teams -- to play at speeds they aren’t comfortable with.

Instead of letting the Wolves dictate the tempo, Spring Valley pulled a string.

“We played (the 1-3-1 zone) tonight just to throw them off a little bit,” Hoolihan said. “We threw that at them as a changeup to try to slow the game down.”

In the second half the Spring Valley 2-3 zone doubled down on limiting opportunities for the Wolves to score in the post. Instead of rushing to close out on players that they knew were going to shoot, the Cardinals prioritized closing lanes for PCE to drive or pass.

“They just had a tough night shooting tonight,” Hoolihan said. “They beat us twice this year. They’re a good team, it was just our night tonight as far as making shots. That’s what basketball is all about, making more shots than the other team.”

Birtzer had a similar message for the Wolves.

“Basketball, like I told the girls, no matter how hard you work, if the ball doesn’t go in the basket, you’re going to have a rough night,” Birtzer said. “And on a hot shooting night any team can beat any team.”

Plum City/Elmwood will graduate six seniors from this year’s team.

“They’re a group of girls that are going to do great things in life,” Birtzer said. “They’re good listeners, good people and good students. They’re so talented in many different ways. I can’t imagine being around a better group of kids.”