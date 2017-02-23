KNUTESON COLUMN: Coming around on wrestling

I’ve been known to sardonically complain about wrestling, which usually draws a laugh from Mark Matzek, but I’m figuring it out -- kind of.

The last portion of this rant will explain how we plan on covering the events in the next two weeks, but first I have a few thoughts on wrestling.

There are sports that I will never understand and never actually be able to appreciate. I am at a point where I can say I appreciate wrestling in the communities I’ve been covering.

The Ellsworth Invitational was the first time I’d ever witnessed wrestling in person.

I had never been to a dual, meet, match, nothing. (Sorry, Mr. Leu.)

When I walked into Ellsworth Senior High School, I can remember hearing a 4- or 5-year-old being told to stay near his dad because there would be “wild boys” running the halls causing mayhem.

Once we made it through the vestibule and were walking toward the gym, I heard that little tyke say to his dad, “Dad, are those the wild boys?”

I laughed and thought, welp, here we go.

Dedication

White-haired people and parents alike found themselves a seat in the gym and kept track from the stands on brackets in their packets. I couldn’t believe people actually spent the 12-plus hours following that invitational start to finish.

That was the day I confirmed the rumor that Ellsworth wrestling might actually be within the DNA makeup of people in this community.

Not just Ellsworth

After the 36-35 victory over Boyceville, I was adamant when I spoke with Spring Valley/Elmwood coach Carter Turner that I would not admit that the dual was entertaining.

I still won’t admit that I ever said that.

Nevermind the fact that I couldn’t figure out how to take photos of the dual with a camera because of the spotlight; it was a spectacle.

My favorite memory of the dual had to be when the gym went from SVE fans cheering and Boyceville fans booing, to SVE fans booing and Boyceville fans cheering, and then finished with everyone booing. The roller coaster ride of emotions lasted less than a minute.

Ellsworth wrestling

It’s a machine.

When I checked TrackWrestling from Boyceville because we made the editorial decision to make sure we had photos from both sectionals, I couldn’t believe the score of the sectional semifinal was 77-0. Then I checked again. SVE was completing its fourth-straight sectional championship and Ellsworth was wrapping up the last match of a 50-12 sectional final victory.

I may not be able to spit wrestling jargon, or break down a controversial moment with impeccable accuracy, but I can understand dominance.

Pushing nine wrestlers through to state is dominance.

Individual state

The goal is to try not to get overwhelmed. At sectionals, before the championship round, to say I had no clue what was going on would be a bit of an understatement.

Coaches helped me get through it and slow it down. I survived.

Now, the Kohl Center should be a completely different animal.

So I mean it when I say the goal is to not get overwhelmed. If you see me and I look lost, it’s because I probably am. Ask me who I’m looking for.

Coverage

All this is to say, I’m excited. I don’t really know what to expect, but I think I’ll be up to the task.

The goal is to provide memorable coverage that you’ll hold onto and appreciate in the moment and in the future.

At the end of each day, I plan on having at least a couple of interviews filmed for you to watch to really get a grasp of how the day went from the kids and coaches.

It is the plan that we’ll have some notes and quotes from wrestlers following each round. In the interest of not blowing up everyone’s Facebook pages too badly, you should follow @ByJalenKnuteson on Twitter to get match-by-match updates and links to stories throughout the day.

If you aren’t on Twitter or don’t want to use Twitter, all content will be available the old-fashioned way: on our website.

When the day ends, I will post all of the links in one article on our website.

Lots of photos. Lots of stories. A few videos.

One last thing: if you don't like something, send me an email; if I messed up, send me an email; if you think there's something we could do better, send me an email.