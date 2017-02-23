WIAA individual wrestling: Tulip rides out third period
MADISON -- After falling behind early, Ethan Tulip battled back, took a lead, and rode out a 7-6 victory in the WIAA Division 2 106-pound preliminary round at the Kohl Center in Madison against Max Schmidt of Richland Center.
Tulip (33-15), a Prescott junior, took the 7-6 lead over Schmidt (34-5) before the second period ended and then rode on Schmidt’s back for much of the third period.
“That’s where he is best. It’s his best position and I had 100 percent confidence that he could ride that out for the win,” Prescott coach Jordan Poirier said.
There was a little moment of uncertainty for Tulip, though.
“Right at the end he almost got me around (when I was riding),” Tulip said. “But I just had to get my hips back and move faster than him.”
Tulip will wrestle Two Rivers sophomore Cody Holmes (43-3) in the quarterfinals tomorrow.