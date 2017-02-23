Sanford (39-3) pinned Cam Lepkowski (36-12) in 1 minute and 19 seconds in the preliminary round of the WIAA Division 2 195-pound weight class on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“It was just Ty being Ty,” Prescott head coach Jordan Poirier. “Take him down, put him on his back and finish it right there.”

Okay, good pin, but what about the stage, were there any nerves?

“I was more nervous for sectionals,” Sanford said. “I wasn’t very nervous, I was confident and just needed to wrestle my match.”

Sanford will wrestle Evansville/Albany senior Lucius Rinehart (34-0) tomorrow in the quarterfinals.