    WIAA individual wrestling: Bigger stage, less nerves for Sanford

    By Jalen Knuteson on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:55 p.m.
    Prescott junior Ty Sanford pinned his opponent in 1 minute and 19 seconds in the preliminary round at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday, Feb. 23. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    MADISON -- Brighter lights didn’t affect Prescott junior Ty Sanford. The road to Madison was the tough part, so now it’s time to settle in and enjoy the experience.

    Sanford (39-3) pinned Cam Lepkowski (36-12) in 1 minute and 19 seconds in the preliminary round of the WIAA Division 2 195-pound weight class on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

    “It was just Ty being Ty,” Prescott head coach Jordan Poirier. “Take him down, put him on his back and finish it right there.”

    Okay, good pin, but what about the stage, were there any nerves?

    “I was more nervous for sectionals,” Sanford said. “I wasn’t very nervous, I was confident and just needed to wrestle my match.”

    Sanford will wrestle Evansville/Albany senior Lucius Rinehart (34-0) tomorrow in the quarterfinals.

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
