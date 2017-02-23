The Spring Valley/Elmwood senior could have looked at it as a egative that he didn’t win the sectional and would have to wrestle on Day 1 of the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament, instead he went out and earned a 7-1 decision against Mishicot 132-pounder Jacob Luckow on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“It was a good warm up match for him,” SVE head coach Carter Turner said. “He needed that. Sometimes it’s good to come in and get a match before the semis.”

The plan was for Schlegel (40-2) to come in and get his blood flowing against Luckow (30-18).

He did that.

“I knew that if I stayed in good position, worked my stuff and pushed the pace I’d be in good shape,” Schlegel said.

Added Turner: “Pushing the pace and attacking the majority of the time is something that Seth does well…. I thought he was the aggressor overall in that match.

He does do a good job of pushing the pace. That’s his strength.”

Underclassmen eliminated

Turner emphasized that there is something different about wrestling at the Kohl Center. Not just the competition, but the lights, the stage, all of it.

Sophomore Carter Merth lost a 7-6 decision to Darlington/Black Hawk 170-pounder Tyler Mosely and junior Nick Hofacker lost a 7-3 decision at 182 pounds to Kenosha Christian Life senior Stephen Schostok.

“Lack of experience showed a little bit,” Turner said. “Like I just told them, it’s different down here, so it’s good to get underclassmen down here to experience this.

“It’s nothing to be ashamed of, they had two close matches. It’s always hard to lose close matches.”

Seniors tomorrow

The Cardinals will have three seniors wrestling in the quarterfinals. Schlegel, 126-pounder Dylan Bune and 145-pounder Cruze Hurlburt.

“Those three have all been out here before and know what it’s all about,” Turner said. “I expect them to do well tomorrow.”