WIAA individual wrestling: Freund can't create own momentum

Ellsworth senior Mike Freund (40-10) was the first individual on the mat on Thursday, Feb. 23 and it was difficult for him to create his own momentum as he was defeated, 12-3, in a 285-pound match against Lomira senior Adam Kimyon (42-6) in the WIAA Division 2 preliminary round at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“It was a tough opponent,” Ellsworth coach Mark Matzek said. “It’s tough for Mike, too, because he was the only one wrestling tonight. All his teammates had the night off.”