    WIAA individual wrestling: Freund can't create own momentum

    By Jalen Knuteson on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:32 p.m.
    Ellsworth senior Mike Freund wrestles in his Division 2 preliminary round match on Thursday, Feb. 23. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    MADISON -- The best way to create momentum in individual wrestling tournaments according to Mark Matzek is to feed off of teammates.

    Success fuels success and as suddenly a couple of wrestlers getting rolling turns into several wrestlers rolling.

    Ellsworth senior Mike Freund (40-10) was the first individual on the mat on Thursday, Feb. 23 and it was difficult for him to create his own momentum as he was defeated, 12-3, in a 285-pound match against Lomira senior Adam Kimyon (42-6) in the WIAA Division 2 preliminary round at the Kohl Center in Madison.

    “It was a tough opponent,” Ellsworth coach Mark Matzek said. “It’s tough for Mike, too, because he was the only one wrestling tonight. All his teammates had the night off.”

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
