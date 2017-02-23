WIAA individual wrestling: Day one in the books

Prescott moved forward both of their junior wrestlers.

Ethan Tulip earned an 8-7 decision in his preliminary round match. The junior rode his opponent for the majority of the third period to close out the victory.

Ty Sanford advanced with a pin in 1 minute and 19 seconds. Somewhat surprisingly he had no nerves.

Spring Valley/Elmwood senior Seth Schlegel pushed the pace for a 7-1 win, but the Cardinals' two underclassmen couldn't come away with victories in a pair of close matches.

Ellsworth senior Mike Freund was defeated, 12-3, by major decision.