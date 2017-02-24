Prep boys basketball: Motley's hot hand leads Panthers

Ellsworth junior Drake Flom scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds.

DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE

Spring Valley 78, Plum City/Elmwood 58

Senior Sean Borgerding scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half to pace the Cardinals defeated the Wolves in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Plum City High School.

Spring Valley (17-5, 12-2 DSC) closed the first half on a 20-0 run, which was debilitating for PCE (9-13, 6-8).

Senior Ben Glaus led the Wolves with 13 points and Luke Baier added 12 points.