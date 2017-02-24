Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep boys basketball: Motley's hot hand leads Panthers

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 9:47 a.m.
    Ellsworth junior Alex Motley crosses up a Durand defender earlier this week in nonconference play. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    SOMERSET -- Junior Alex Motley scored 22 points and made 10 of 13 shots from the field for Ellsworth as the Panthers defeated Somerset, 74-60, in Middle Border Conference prep boys basketball on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Somerset High School.

    Ellsworth junior Drake Flom scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds.

    DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCE

    Spring Valley 78, Plum City/Elmwood 58

    Senior Sean Borgerding scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half to pace the Cardinals defeated the Wolves in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Plum City High School.

    SV senior Sean Borgerding advances the ball up the court earlier this season. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)Spring Valley (17-5, 12-2 DSC) closed the first half on a 20-0 run, which was debilitating for PCE (9-13, 6-8).

    Senior Ben Glaus led the Wolves with 13 points and Luke Baier added 12 points.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolEllsworth PanthersSpring Valley CardinalsDSC boys basketballMBC boys basketball
    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
    Advertisement