“I’m excited for those six semifinalists,” head coach Mark Matzek said.

The Panthers will have Charlie Stuhl (106), Sawyer Strom (120), Owen Matzek (126), Sam Stuhl (132), Anders Lantz (160) and Jacob Sigler (182) wrestling in the semifinals at 7 p.m., Feb. 24.

Brothers Sam and Charlie Stuhl each advanced. Charlie, a 106-pound freshman, pinned his opponent in 2 minutes and 24 seconds against East Troy freshman Tommy Larson (37-5).

Stuhl and Larson were locked in a bit of a stalemate in the first period.

“I couldn’t really get a takedown right away,” Stuhl said. “I chose down (to start the second), reversed him to his back and then I pinned him.”

Junior Sam Stuhl (44-0) earned a 12-5 decision. He said Wautoma/Wild Rose junior Tanner Deist, his 132-pound opponent, was strong, which forced Stuhl to make some minor adjustments.

“Sometimes you can’t get to the shots you want,” Stuhl said, “So I just went to front head and got on top and wrestled my match from there.”

Qualifying between the Stuhl brothers for Ellsworth were Owen Matzek and Strom. Matzek won with a 3-2 decision and Strom took 3-1 decision.

At 182 pounds, Sigler quickly recognized that he was stronger than his opponent and went on to earn a 17-1 technical fall in 5:45.

“I went with that leg jerk, which the refs don’t really like it that much because you’re close to being around the neck,” Sigler said. “The refs need to keep the kid safe, so they stop (the match), but that made it tough for me to get a three count. I kept getting two, so I just kept running it.”

Qualifying between Stuhl and Sigler was Lantz winning a 7-2 decision.

Wrestling at 138 pounds for Ellsworth was Jared Lansing and at 145 pounds was Ellsworth 145-pounder Cole Skelton. Each of them lost close matches.

Skelton was defeated by sudden victory in overtime, 6-4. Lansing was defeated, 6-2, by decision.

“(Skelton) and Jared Lansing have to reset their goals,” Mark Matzek said. “Their goals were to be state champs and that goal is off the table. Now you have to reset your goal to be a place-winner. After you get that one, you can reset your goal to be a third place finisher. It’s tough for those guys coming on the backside."

Lansing went on to lose his next match 3-2, while Skelton moved on with a 3-2 win.

For up-to-date results and coverage, follow @ByJalenKnuteson on Twitter.