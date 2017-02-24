WIAA individual wrestling: SVE seniors move on to the semis
MADISON -- All three Cardinals that had title aspirations at the beginning of the season advanced to the semifinals.
Seniors Dylan Bune (126), Seth Schlegel (132) and Cruze Hurlburt (145) each earned victories by decision in the quarterfinals at the Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament to advance to the semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday, Feb. 24. The round will begin at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bune won his quarterfinals match by major decision, 8-0. Bune came out a little bit tentative, which head coach Carter Turner said is a product of wrestling a first match of the state tournament.
“Dylan is wrestling with a lot of confidence right now and he kept it close in the first period or so, but then he started to open up a little bit,” Turner said.
Both Bune (32-9) and Schlegel (41-2) are habitual pacers. During duals each of them can be seen wearing down the a similar path.
- VIDEO: Schlegel won an 8-5 decision
At the Kohl Center, that isn’t a possibility.
Luckily, all three of these Cardinals have been here before.
Schlegel earned an 8-5 decision over Stratford junior Jake Draxler.
“Draxler is a very tough wrestler,” Turner said. “We knew it was going to be a tough match.”
Hurlburt and Schlegel were both defeated in the semifinals last year.
“(Hurlburt)’s looking for the prize (this year),” Turner said. “His left handed high crotch is working pretty well for him and people have a tough time stopping that.”
“If he’s on, he’ll be tough to beat.”
For updates as they happen, follow @ByJalenKnuteson on Twitter.