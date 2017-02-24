WIAA individual wrestling: Ellsworth sets school record

Sigler (43-5) earned an 18-2 technical fall victory in the semifinals against Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran senior Ebenezer Ikhumhen (37-7). It was the second win by technical fall of the day for Sigler.

“He does some funky stuff and he’s a really strong kid,” Sigler said. “I had to try to match his strength, but also do my technique correctly because he can catch people in things and come from behind and get matches from people (with pins).”

Now Sigler is one match away from a dream he never could have imagined having growing up in Minnesota before moving to Ellsworth and starting wrestling in sixth grade.

“I played hockey when I was a kid,” Sigler said, “so I never really looked forward to going out for wrestling, but it’s like a family thing now. Once I joined wrestling I fell in love with it.

“When I was younger I remember watching guys win state titles and now that’s what I want to do. I’ve got one more match now to do it.”

Charlie Stuhl said it took him a while to get going in the quarterfinals match earlier in the day on Friday. He pinned Tommy Larson in 2 minutes and 24 seconds in that match.

In the semifinals, the freshman pinned Luxemburg-Casco freshman Lucas Joniaux in 1:20.

“It was a lot of fun,” Stuhl said. “It was supposed to be exciting after that, but I am here to win a state title and now I have one more match to do it.”

Older brother Sam Stuhl (45-0) took a full three periods to earn a 7-2 decision against Kewauskum sophomore Eric Bauer (37-1).

“One more match,” Stuhl said. “I’ve been training for the whole season for this. I’m just going to go into the match and do what I do.”

The junior is in pursuit of his third state title. He won a state title as a 120-pounder at Prescott before moving to Ellsworth, where he claimed a 126-pound state title for the Panthers.

Having been there before, he had a little advice for his brother.

“Don’t let the pressure get to you,” the older Stuhl said. “The march of champions, when it’s packed and the spotlight is on you, don’t let that affect how you wrestle.”

The other three Panthers in the semifinals were each defeated by decision: senior Sawyer Strom (120), junior Owen Matzek (126), and senior Anders Lantz (160).

Strom (37-9) lost a 10-0 major decision to Denmark senior Brock Bergelin (36-1) and Matzek was defeated by Dustin Hatfield, 8-1. Hatfield has a 40-0 record.

Bergelin was a 2016 WIAA Division individual state title winner at 113 pounds and Hatfield took second place at 126 pounds losing only to Sam Stuhl.

“Both of those guys that they lost to, I think will win the state tournament,” Matzek said. “They’re a little overmatched there.”

Lantz lost a 4-3 decision to Oconto Falls senior Nate Trepanier (45-1), who won a 2016 WIAA Division 2 individual state title at 145 pounds.

“He wrestled hard and just made one mistake in the first period and got taken down and many times that’s the difference,” Matzek said. “Inches and ounces, it’s just that small of a difference.”

Ellsworth senior Cole Skelton won his match in the consolation match, a 3-2 decision, after losing a 6-4 sudden victory in overtime in the quarterfinals.

Matzek said more than once that it’s tough to wrestle on the consolation side, so how does he help the Panthers approach the challenge?

“It’s a microcosm of life,” Matzek said. “You don’t have a choice, but to show up and wrestle. You can’t turn away and run away. You have to pick yourself up and do it. It’s a tough round.

“There’s half as many fans and guys just win on guts and grit.”