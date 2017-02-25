WIAA individual wrestling: SVE seniors headed to wrestlebacks

Each of the Cardinals are guaranteed to place in the Top 6 of their respective brackets.

For Hurlburt (39-3) and Schlegel (41-3), it was losses in the same round they lost in as juniors, one win away from wrestling in the finals.

The consolation wrestlebacks begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Bune (32-10) will wrestle against Stratford sophomore Derek Marten (37-5).

Schlegel will wrestle against Coleman sophomore Jake Baldwin (39-8).

Hurlburt will wrestle against Random Lake sophomore Grayson Vandenbush (34-16).