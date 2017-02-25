Search
    WIAA individual wrestling: SVE seniors headed to wrestlebacks

    By Jalen Knuteson on Feb 24, 2017 at 11:07 p.m.
    SVE senior Cruze Hurlburt wrestles in the semifinals match against Justin Tollefson on Friday, Feb. 24. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    MADISON -- None of the three Spring Valley/Elmwood seniors vying for a shot at a state title made it through to the finals.

    Seth Schlegel (132 pounds) lost a 9-0 major decision to Deerfield senior Cal Hansen (46-1), Cruze Hurlburt (145) lost an 8-4 decision to Justin Tollefson (44-6) of Fennimore, and Dylan Bune (126) lost in overtime to Fennimore sophomore Trevor Wanek, 3-2, in the semifinals of the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

    Each of the Cardinals are guaranteed to place in the Top 6 of their respective brackets.

    For Hurlburt (39-3) and Schlegel (41-3), it was losses in the same round they lost in as juniors, one win away from wrestling in the finals.

    The consolation wrestlebacks begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

    SVE senior Dylan Bune wrestles in the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 24. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)Bune (32-10) will wrestle against Stratford sophomore Derek Marten (37-5).

    Schlegel will wrestle against Coleman sophomore Jake Baldwin (39-8).

    Hurlburt will wrestle against Random Lake sophomore Grayson Vandenbush (34-16).

